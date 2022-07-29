Federal investigation into airplane shooting leads to attempted murder charges for Kidder man

Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and four other counts, in a Livingston County Jury Trial. Royal’s case was moved to Livingston County on a change of venue from Linn County. The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney says in addition to the manslaughter charge, Nancy Royal was found guilty of Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse of a Child, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree. Sentencing will be on September 7, 2022.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO