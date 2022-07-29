Federal investigation into airplane shooting leads to attempted murder charges for Kidder man

www.kmzu.com
kttn.com
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
Missouri man facing charges for allegedly shooting at plane in Caldwell County
A 62-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple charges and could face federal charges following an incident involving an airplane being shot at.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Overland Park shooting leaves one dead
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries at the […]
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Arrested On Warrants Thursday
A St. Joseph man was arrested on a pair of outstanding warrants, including on that was a felony. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 55-year-old St. Joseph resident Edward L. Downey at 1 P.M. Thursday in Buchanan County on a felony warrant for a probation violation and a Platte County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on a fraud charge.
KMZU
KC police standoff suspect eludes police, victims safely evacuated
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A standoff with police occurred late Thursday night regarding a disturbance involving a firearm in a Kansas City residence. A spokesperson representing the department indicates the incident occurred just before midnight on the 1700 block of E. 28th St. An adult female victim advised law enforcement the adult male suspect was armed with a firearm and making threats towards her and juveniles inside the home. Officers were able to evacuate the victim and three juveniles from the residence. The suspect refused to exit.
KCPD investigating suspicious death Saturday morning
Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
Mystery surrounds death involving man found in a car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -A man is dead and what killed him remains a mystery. KCPD officers were called to the area of Independence Ave. and Cypress Ave. in Kansas City, just after 8 a.m. Upon arrival, officer found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent trauma. Paramedics responded to the scene and determined the victim was dead.
1 person shot Sunday night in possible road rage incident in KCMO
One person was shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in what police said may have been a road rage incident on Interstate 435 near the East 23rd Street exit.
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
Kan. man accused of meth possession returned to jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after his third arrest in five months. On Thursday, police arrested 44-year-old Matthew S. Davis of Leavenworth on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In April...
Kansas City man sentenced for carjacking that ended in deadly crash
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in an armed carjacking that led to a high-speed chase and deadly crash.
Man sentenced for shooting on Leavenworth bridge
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for shooting and injuring a soldier on Leavenworth's Centennial Bridge.
kchi.com
Royal Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Other Charges
Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and four other counts, in a Livingston County Jury Trial. Royal’s case was moved to Livingston County on a change of venue from Linn County. The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney says in addition to the manslaughter charge, Nancy Royal was found guilty of Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse of a Child, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree. Sentencing will be on September 7, 2022.
Report sheds new light on Independence officer’s death, suspect’s history
A new report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol sheds light on the deadly shooting of Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.
kttn.com
Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph
The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
Teen suspect charged for shooting at family outside KC home
A 16-year-old teenager is facing charges for allegedly firing more than 15 gunshots at a 12-year-old and her 11-month-old brother outside their home Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City teen charged after allegedly shooting at 12-year-old, baby
A 16-year-old accused of shooting at a 12-year-old girl and 11-month-old baby is in custody and facing numerous charges.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
