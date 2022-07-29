ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Study ranks New Orleans murder rate increase as worst in the nation

By Victor Skinner
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
albuquerquenews.net

US judge says Uber not responsible to provide wheelchair access

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that ride-sharing company Uber has not violated a federal law protecting people with disabilities, even though it does not offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles in every market it serves. San Francisco federal court Chief Judge Richard Seeborg ruled against two plaintiffs from New...
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
GARYVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com

The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzie Knezovich
NOLA.com

Jason Williams' acquittal is rare whiff for feds; legal community puzzled by weak case

When it comes to prosecuting elected officials, lawyers have an age-old saying: “If you're going to shoot at the king, you'd better kill the king.”. In other words, don’t bring a weak case when everyone is watching, because it can send all kinds of unintentional messages: that the office is incompetent, or that it chooses its targets capriciously.
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals

How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wdsu
WWL-AMFM

J.P. Morrell: Talking NOPD manpower problems

When it comes to the New Orleans Police Department, Councilman J.P. Morrell is all over it. Morrell is an advocate for increasing recruit numbers but understands why it’s so tough for NOPD to find new blood.
WDSU

Decomposed body found in the backyard of a building in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department reported that a decomposed body was found in the backyard of a building in Central City on Saturday morning. According to reports, an individual was cleaning a backyard when they found a decomposed body under a blanket on the 2200 block of Josephine Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans Is Finally Getting a Dedicated Boba Shop — Two, Actually

The city of New Orleans simply doesn’t have much in the way of options for boba, also called bubble tea and pearl milk tea — those mostly exist outside of parish lines in Metairie, Kenner, and even Marrero. Now two dedicated boba shops are set to open before the end of the summer, bringing springy boba pearls, frothy milk foam toppers, and photo-worthy milk foam cakes to two central locations in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed. The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside...
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy