Former Arcata McKinley Statue May Soon Have a New Home

Community Members Rally to Save Broadway Dolos That’s Currently Slated for Demolition
A group of Humboldt Bay history-loving folks are trying their darndest to save the Broadway dolos from demolition. If the City of Eureka does not approve a financially viable plan to relocate the iconic hunk of concrete in the next two weeks, the dolos will be destroyed. (To be clear,...
SURVEY: You Can Help Choose a Theme for the New Redwood Park Playground!
If you’ve been to the playground at Arcata’s Redwood Park recently, you’ve probably noticed that it’s not quite as nice as it once was. There is no longer a slide, some of structures are old and it just lacks the magic that one would expect in a playground surrounded by majestic redwoods.
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
Long lines at food Distribution at the BayShore mall by Food for People
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- For some in our community struggling economically the need for food has never been greater. That was evidenced today by the long lines for Food For People’s latest free produce distribution. Hundreds lining up in their cars at Eureka’s Bayshore mall for the free outdoor distribution. It provided nutritious seasonal produce along […] The post Long lines at food Distribution at the BayShore mall by Food for People appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
A Look at the History of the Arcata & Mad River Railroad
The Arcata was one of four engines in use on the Arcata & Mad River Railroad (AMR) in 1890, often referred to as the Annie and Mary in reference to the railroad’s initials. The AMR originally started as a plank road, eventually extending out into Humboldt Bay to load lumber schooners at its first incorporation in 1854 as the Union Plank Walk, Rail Track, Wharf Company before being named the Arcata Mad River Railroad in 1881.
At Gill's by the Bay in Humboldt County, NorCal’s commercial whaling history is on display
Strong coffee. Delicious crab omelets. A harpoon gun?
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka
A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
DON’T LOOK UP: Humboldt Ruled Out as Landing Site For Chinese Space Junk
A giant Chinese rocket body is expected to fall out of the sky and strike Earth sometime Saturday which has led to something of an international “When and Where?” guessing game the past couple days. What a time to be alive. Well, good news: The Humboldt County Office...
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
Blue Slide Road Closed After Crashed Car Found Abandoned Over the Edge
About 11:45 this morning, a person driving on Blue Slide Road between Rio Dell and Ferndale saw vehicle tracks going off the edge and over the embankment near Howe Creek Road. While law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene, a passerby made their way down the embankment and discovered that the occupants had abandoned the vehicle sometime after it crashed.
Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Hoopa residence for the report of a domestic violence victim with serious injuries. Deputies arrived at the residence and located an adult female victim....
CHP Seeking Driver That Fled Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in Salyer Wednesday, Leaving Other Driver With Major Injuries
CHP Searching for Hit and Run Driver in Major Injury Crash Near Salyer
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Aprili) west on SR-299 west of Campbell Ridge Road in the unincorporated area of Salyer located in Trinity County. Party #1 was approaching a right roadway curve. For undetermined reasons at this time, Party #1 was unable to safely negotiate the right roadway curve. Party #1 continued in a direct course of travel and crossed over the painted solid double yellow lines. Party #2 (Unknown) was driving Vehicle #2 (Unknown) east on SR-299 west of Party #1’s location. Party #1 allowed Vehicle #1 to travel into the eastbound opposing traffic lane directly into Vehicle #2’s path of travel. As a result, Vehicle #1 crashed into Vehicle #2. This crash caused Party #1 to be fully ejected from Vehicle #1. Party #1 impacted the roadway surface and Vehicle #1 overturned eventually coming to rest within the westbound traffic lane facing in a northeasterly direction. Party #2 fled from the scene driving Vehicle #2. Party #1 sustained major injuries from the crash. Party #1 was transported to Mercy Medical Center for further medical treatment. If you witnessed this crash or have any information that may lead to identifying the vehicle and party that fled the scene, please contact Officer Wingler at (530) 623-3832.
Sheriff’s Office Trying to Figure Out Who the Four People Were Who Abandoned Vehicle Following High-Speed Pursuit Near Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 23, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the Hoopa area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Tish Tang Road. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
