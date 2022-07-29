Op-Ed: What we are doing to improve leadership in Mississippi

www.thecentersquare.com
Clementine Coney
1d ago
The most important thing we're not doing is getting out a voting to change the situation in this State ! True change can't come out until Black folk get out and change these good old boy from being in office !
Reply
2
Related
teslarati.com
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo set for Aug. 6-8
The first annual Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo, the largest outdoor show to ever be held in Mississippi, will be held August 6-8, 2021, at the new Mississippi Trade Mart located at the state fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss. The show will be hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit.
WLBT
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
What’s going on around Mississippi in August?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
Former Mississippi high school grad, navy officer competes in American Ninja Warrior
A former Natchez High School graduate and active Third Class Petty Officer Herbert Steadman competed under the lights against a backdrop of Minions in an American Ninja Warrior episode that aired on June 27. He is now back overseas on deployment with the Navy. Steadman actually ran the course at...
vicksburgnews.com
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Report boosts unified power authority for Western states
(The Center Square) – A new report by consulting firm Energy Strategies found that establishing a Regional Transmission System for Western states could bring significant economic benefits to the region, including up to 657,000 permanent, high-paying jobs and $2 billion in annual energy savings. The “Western RTO Economic Impact...
Gov. Lee details what to expect in Tennessee schools following executive order on safety
June 6 — 13 days after the Uvalde school shooting — Governor Lee issued an executive order to enhance school safety across the state.
080122 AM HITS (UPDATED) -br
After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Louisiana marijuana laws in effect Aug. 1
Starting on Monday, police in Louisiana will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person's home without a warrant, and smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal.
Mississippi Press
CDC now lists Jackson County COVID activity as ‘high’
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A high rate of new cases of COVID-19 is trending across Mississippi, including in Jackson County, which is now listed among the counties with a “high” rate of COVID activity by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Over the 7-day period ending Tuesday,...
travelnoire.com
Best Beaches in Mississippi
Mississippi is the nation’s 20th state and a great place to visit for the summer. Many travel to the state to explore its famous tourist attractions like the Mississippi Delta or Vicksburg National Military Park. But it’s also home to a number of beaches that are a great escape from the city.
Natchez Democrat
Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Give me ‘Latest mentions of Natchez on Jeopardy’ for $200 please
The Answer: The latest Mississippi city to be featured on the game show Jeopardy! The Question: What is Natchez?. Local fans were pleasantly surprised when gameshow host Ken Jennings revealed the $200 clue for the category “The Southern US” in the First Round of Wednesday’s televised episode of Jeopardy!
DeSantis: Biden is 'gaslighting' Americans about recession
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden and mainstream media are “gaslighting” the American people about the recession, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says. After the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday reported a second quarter of negative GDP growth, signaling the U.S. is in a recession, Biden denied the U.S. is in a recession and some mainstream media outlets began redefining what a recession is.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
Man Arrested; Had Plans to Shoot Up Mississippi and Louisiana Schools
A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up schools in Louisiana and Mississippi. According to the story, he was no stranger to authorities. KLFY TV10 is reporting that the man, from Arkansas, had made threats against two different high schools: one in Mississippi, and one in Louisiana. The...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 3