LSU Press Release: Jay Johnson Announces Signings of 5 Transfers

Assuming the probables discussed last several days get us to 22-23, how do we look to finish? I'm guessing 1 WR, 1-2 TEs, 1 OL, maybe one more DT & LB. Given we're graduating 6DBs including every starter and NB we could take 1-2 more there. At these positions are there a few names to watch other than Williams at DB or the TE we just offered?...above all else it can't be said enough the job that Kelly, the staff he put together and the blueprint he's used so far has been executed to perfection especially given the circumstances he walked into just 8 months ago. Wherever we finish according to the sites I know we will have a top 3-5 class based on actual talent and meeting the needs of the team in this cycle.

FOOTBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO