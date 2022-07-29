ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking For Second Affordable Housing Development On Treasure Island

By Donald
thesfnews.com
 2 days ago
CBS San Francisco

Sale of Oakland housing complex to non-profit ends years-long rent strike

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Tenants and housing activists are celebrating the end of one of the longest rent strikes in Oakland's history. The owner of a 14-unit building has sold to a non-profit, in a deal that will keep it affordable housing and give long-time renters their chance at the American Dream of home ownership.  It started six years ago with a dispute over the condition of the apartments at 1534 29th Avenue, in Oakland's Fruitvale District. Francisco Perez had to install a new floor in his apartment and fix his own cabinets, which were falling apar but then came rent increases and...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.

(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County accepting applications for Civics 101 Academy

The County of San Mateo is now accepting applications for the Civics 101 Academy, a nine-week course that provides participants with a comprehensive look at how the local government works. According to the County, Civics 101 Academy will offer a series of workshops and hands-on exercises that will provide participants...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Housing ‘Out of Reach' for Bay Area Minimum Wage Workers: Report

A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco,...
vallejosun.com

Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours

VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...
VALLEJO, CA
calmatters.network

Residents fight church's plan to host safe-parking program for homeless

More than two dozen residents near the First Congregational Church of Palo Alto are protesting a proposal by the Louis Road institution to allow overnight parking for homeless individuals at the back of its parking lot. The residents filed an appeal earlier this month seeking to overturn the city’s recent...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area

(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

‘The Front Steps’: Richmond Condos On the Brink

For weeks, the economic forecasts have told us demand for San Francisco housing should be going down, especially in the condo market, the softest and the most vulnerable sector. After all, it’s summer, when SF housing often takes a dip, and on top of that inflation is high, most other...
RICHMOND, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment facility for women, shutting its doors Friday

A much-needed, women-only drug treatment facility is closing, and Shirlee Zane is furious. The former Sonoma County Supervisor is now, among other things, a court-appointed special advocate for traumatized youths in the county’s foster system. In that role she was recently informed by a Child Protective Services officer working on her case that, although the child’s mother would soon be released from jail, there was no bed for her in any area drug treatment facility. Until the mother had completed treatment, she couldn’t be reunited with her child.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Art of deception: SF Arts Commission director used cultural grant to fund Hawaii vacation

A FORMER DIRECTOR of the San Francisco Arts Commission has been fined $20,000 after she admitted diverting grant money to finance a personal vacation in Hawaii. The grant had been intended for a local Native and Indigenous artist, and was awarded to fund a short documentary exploring pre-colonial connections across the Pacific. Instead, the money was used by former arts director Barbara Mumby-Huerta to pay travel expenses to Hawaii for herself, her daughter and a friend, a trip in which no work was ever produced.

