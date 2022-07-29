Groundbreaking For Second Affordable Housing Development On Treasure Island

www.thesfnews.com
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara B
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason Weiland
San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316KBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Sale of Oakland housing complex to non-profit ends years-long rent strike
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Tenants and housing activists are celebrating the end of one of the longest rent strikes in Oakland's history. The owner of a 14-unit building has sold to a non-profit, in a deal that will keep it affordable housing and give long-time renters their chance at the American Dream of home ownership. It started six years ago with a dispute over the condition of the apartments at 1534 29th Avenue, in Oakland's Fruitvale District. Francisco Perez had to install a new floor in his apartment and fix his own cabinets, which were falling apar but then came rent increases and...
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
San Mateo County accepting applications for Civics 101 Academy
The County of San Mateo is now accepting applications for the Civics 101 Academy, a nine-week course that provides participants with a comprehensive look at how the local government works. According to the County, Civics 101 Academy will offer a series of workshops and hands-on exercises that will provide participants...
As Shelter-In-Place Hotel Program Winds Down, Residents and Managers Look Back on Whether it Actually Worked
San Francisco's Shelter-in-Place Hotel program is roughly 75% finished, with the remaining 25% to expire in the weeks to come. Let’s check in on the statistics — and people — who can say whether it was effective. If you had told me in the Before Times that...
The National Low Income Housing Coalition has found it costs triple San Francisco’s minimum wage to comfortably afford a two-bedroom apartment in the city.
Spending over $300,000 for a condominium might seem like a lot of money. However, in pricey San Francisco the median sale price for a home topped $1.5 million in June. So, a condo for $316,000 might sound like a bargain for someone looking to get on the property ladder.
Housing ‘Out of Reach' for Bay Area Minimum Wage Workers: Report
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco,...
Richmond Promise celebrates 419 newest Scholars at Civic Center Plaza
The Richmond Promise was on full display in Richmond Civic Center Plaza on Saturday, when the community celebrated 419 new Promise Scholars at an outdoor event that also featured access to college and career resources. The Richmond Promise works to build a culture of postsecondary success in Richmond through scholarships...
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062
Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
Alameda County Grand Jury Report Cites Probate Conservatorship Cries Out for Reform
Last week, the Alameda County Grand Jury released its final report on the Alameda County Probate Court and found numerous deficiencies that have been criticized by probate reform groups for decades. The Grand Jury found that:. Probate Court staff is severely overworked and understaffed;. The Public Defender’s office has no...
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours
VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...
San Jose Sues Owner of Rose Garden Home, Calls It a ‘Public Nuisance'
The City of San Jose says a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood has become so rundown that it’s a public nuisance. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit in an effort to force the owner to clean it up or tear it down. Residents told NBC Bay...
Residents fight church's plan to host safe-parking program for homeless
More than two dozen residents near the First Congregational Church of Palo Alto are protesting a proposal by the Louis Road institution to allow overnight parking for homeless individuals at the back of its parking lot. The residents filed an appeal earlier this month seeking to overturn the city’s recent...
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
‘The Front Steps’: Richmond Condos On the Brink
For weeks, the economic forecasts have told us demand for San Francisco housing should be going down, especially in the condo market, the softest and the most vulnerable sector. After all, it’s summer, when SF housing often takes a dip, and on top of that inflation is high, most other...
Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment facility for women, shutting its doors Friday
A much-needed, women-only drug treatment facility is closing, and Shirlee Zane is furious. The former Sonoma County Supervisor is now, among other things, a court-appointed special advocate for traumatized youths in the county’s foster system. In that role she was recently informed by a Child Protective Services officer working on her case that, although the child’s mother would soon be released from jail, there was no bed for her in any area drug treatment facility. Until the mother had completed treatment, she couldn’t be reunited with her child.
Art of deception: SF Arts Commission director used cultural grant to fund Hawaii vacation
A FORMER DIRECTOR of the San Francisco Arts Commission has been fined $20,000 after she admitted diverting grant money to finance a personal vacation in Hawaii. The grant had been intended for a local Native and Indigenous artist, and was awarded to fund a short documentary exploring pre-colonial connections across the Pacific. Instead, the money was used by former arts director Barbara Mumby-Huerta to pay travel expenses to Hawaii for herself, her daughter and a friend, a trip in which no work was ever produced.
