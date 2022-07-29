Revolving Door Roster Updates: Good-Loop, Merkle, Portal A & More

www.adweek.com
Purpose Versus Performance: Major Food and Beverage Marketers Find the 2 Are Inextricably Linked
Talk to any brand executive from any type of company, and you'll...
OvareGroup Adds Argentine Creative Agency Togetherwith
OvareGroup, an independent media and marketing communications holding company in Louisville, Kentucky, has added a creative shop out of Buenos Aires, Togetherwith, to its portfolio of agencies. Togetherwith is a global full-service ad agency with offices in Buenos Aires, Mexico City and New York City that pairs creative with production...
Brave Commerce Podcast: The Power of Diversity While Scaling a Company
On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Esi Seng, CEO of Tate’s Bake Shop, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss scaling an acquired brand. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Sarah Hofstetter. Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of...
Decentralize Your Agency With Pop-Up Offices
As leaders in the advertising and marketing space, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine work. While this is true of all workplace leaders, there is an urgency and salience for those of us who are influencers of cultural trends.
The BrandTech Group in Talks to Acquire Jellyfish
Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.
Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast
Inflation is pushing up the cost of everything required to deliver your messages. What should you do to adapt to a world where it costs more to do business?. Are Deals and Savings the Best Way to Reach Uncertain Consumers?. By Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast. September 22,...
The Femtech Revolution Is Here, but Bias Threatens to Slow Its Growth
The film opens on a woman standing by herself in a room,...
John Huntinghouse
John Huntinghouse is the vp of marketing for TAB Bank. John has over 14 years of executive marketing experience, an M.B.A. from the University of Utah and has taught over 500 students at various colleges and universities. How Can JetBlue Make the Spirit Airlines Acquisition Work?. This acquisition is akin...
Twitter is dragging Elon Musk's billionaire friends into its $44 billion legal battle with a flurry of subpoenas
One of Elon Musk's associates called the legal requests a "giant harassing fishing expedition," while another tweeted an image of a middle finger.
Streamers Have Fallen for Digital Product Placement, but Buyers Aren’t Yet Sold
Traditional TV product placement takes months or even years to plan and execute. But with advancements in digital effects, almost anything is on the table—and Amazon is taking that sentiment literally.
Seller-Defined Audiences Face Trust Issues in Taming the Open Web
Since its limited release in February, a handful of publishers, supply-side platforms and data-management platforms have been experimenting with seller-defined audiences (SDA), a communications...
Vote Now for Adweek's 2022 Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards
For the fourth straight year, we need your help recognizing the top advertising and marketing technology providers. That's right: It's once again time to vote in our Adweek Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards. The power is now in your hands, as our community, our readers. You have a huge say in who should rise to the top across a multitude of categories.
These Global Brands Have One Thing in Common When It Comes to Recession Planning
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sounded the loudest siren yet that the...
Snap’s Craig Stimmel Joins WWE as SVP, Head of Global Sales and Partnership
The work that World Wrestling Entertainment and Snap Inc. have been doing of late...
WWE・
How Can JetBlue Make the Spirit Airlines Acquisition Work?
Most peopole have heard about JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines by now. And whenever you have an acquisition or merger, some fundamental questions from a brand perspective need to be asked.
Twitter Testing Multimedia Tweets
Twitter began testing the option to include four media assets in a single tweet,...
Flexible Work Changes the Rules of Success in an HP Campaign That Champions Balance
With a record-breaking 47 million Americans resigning from their jobs in 2021, options for hybrid or remote work are becoming a top priority for those entering and occupying the workforce. True flexibility requires commitment and a willingness to adapt, and managing the challenges this presents is doubtless going to be an ongoing conversation.
Twitter Tests Giving People Limited Access to iOS App Without an Account
Twitter is testing a way to let people download and use its iOS application...
YouTube Gives Creators Another Way to Incorporate Long-Form Videos Into Shorts
An update from YouTube allows creators to take up to 60 seconds from their...
