Revolving Door Roster Updates: Good-Loop, Merkle, Portal A & More

By Kaila Mathis
AdWeek
 4 days ago
On this week's episode of Brave Commerce, Esi Seng, CEO of Tate's Bake Shop, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss scaling an acquired brand.
As leaders in the advertising and marketing space, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine work. While this is true of all workplace leaders, there is an urgency and salience for those of us who are influencers of cultural trends.
Inflation is pushing up the cost of everything required to deliver your messages. What should you do to adapt to a world where it costs more to do business?. Are Deals and Savings the Best Way to Reach Uncertain Consumers?. By Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast.
The film opens on a woman standing by herself in a room,
John Huntinghouse is the vp of marketing for TAB Bank. John has over 14 years of executive marketing experience, an M.B.A. from the University of Utah and has taught over 500 students at various colleges and universities. How Can JetBlue Make the Spirit Airlines Acquisition Work?. This acquisition is akin
AdWeek

Seller-Defined Audiences Face Trust Issues in Taming the Open Web

Since its limited release in February, a handful of publishers, supply-side platforms and data-management platforms have been experimenting with seller-defined audiences (SDA), a communications
INTERNET
AdWeek

Vote Now for Adweek's 2022 Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards

For the fourth straight year, we need your help recognizing the top advertising and marketing technology providers. That's right: It's once again time to vote in our Adweek Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards. The power is now in your hands, as our community, our readers. You have a huge say in who should rise to the top across a multitude of categories.
INTERNET
AdWeek

These Global Brands Have One Thing in Common When It Comes to Recession Planning

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sounded the loudest siren yet that the
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Snap’s Craig Stimmel Joins WWE as SVP, Head of Global Sales and Partnership

The work that World Wrestling Entertainment and Snap Inc. have been doing of late
WWE
AdWeek

Twitter Testing Multimedia Tweets

Twitter began testing the option to include four media assets in a single tweet,
INTERNET
AdWeek

Flexible Work Changes the Rules of Success in an HP Campaign That Champions Balance

With a record-breaking 47 million Americans resigning from their jobs in 2021, options for hybrid or remote work are becoming a top priority for those entering and occupying the workforce. True flexibility requires commitment and a willingness to adapt, and managing the challenges this presents is doubtless going to be an ongoing conversation.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Twitter Tests Giving People Limited Access to iOS App Without an Account

Twitter is testing a way to let people download and use its iOS application
CELL PHONES

