researchpark.illinois.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
illinois.edu
Scientists to build toolkit addressing climate change and environmental justice in Chicago communities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., 8/1/22: With new funding from NASA, a University of Illinois team of scientists will use NASA Earth science and localized social data to develop an innovative, multi-sector geospatial environmental justice toolkit for urban decision making in the Chicago region. This two-year data integration project will leverage transdisciplinary expertise...
WCIA
From the Farm: Sweet corn research
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re in the midst of sweetcorn season, and you probably have not yet gotten enough to satisfy your desire for this great American summer treat. Marty Williams is a researcher with USDA, housed at the University of Illinois, and he has a research...
advantagenews.com
University of Illinois has new program for autistic students
Incoming freshmen with autism spectrum disorder at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign soon will have access to additional help. The Illinois Neurodiversity Initiative pilot program is set to launch in the fall and will offer autism-specific services to promote student success. “Only 38% of students on the autism spectrum...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
Herald & Review
Vendors flourish on busy Saturdays at Central Park Farmers Market
DECATUR — On Saturday mornings, Tina Sager is on the road by 4:30 a.m. She needs to get up as early as possible so she can make the two-hour trip north from Kell, the Marion County village where her family owns and operates Sager Farms, to Decatur in time to get set up and prepared for the Farmers Market.
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
nowdecatur.com
Soy City Tuner Club holds 2nd Cars for a Cause event
July 31, 2022- Soy City Tuner Club hosted its second Cars for a Cause event at the Northgate Shopping Center, in Decatur. Cars for a Cause gives back to the community by supporting local charities. Soy City Tuner Club hosted its inaugural Cars for a Cause event in June, where it highlighted the Honor Guard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
smilepolitely.com
Royal Donut is reopening August 9th
Per reporting in the News-Gazette (and a post on Facebook), Danville’s beloved Royal Donut will reopen under new ownership on Tuesday, August 9th. The donut shop closed in 2021; earlier this year it was announced that it came under new ownership. Royal Donut’s donuts are excellent, and worth the...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
Decatur YMCA hosts Backpack Attack
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur YMCA is hosting its annual backpack attack event. On August 6th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the YMCA will be handing out 1,500 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies for Kindergarten to 6th graders. Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of Decatur Family YMCA, is looking forward to the event. “Backpack Attack is such […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
WCIA
New option for those experiencing hair loss at Something You Salon & Spa
We are so excited to introduce a new service that we are offering at Something You that is perfect for our ladies and gents experiencing hair loss. Microlines by Hairdreams is a thickening system that is integrated with your natural hair (even if there is very little!). Results are permanently attached, so it allows for a normal, active lifestyle that includes showering, swimming or any other physical activity. It is ideal for someone who is experiencing thinning hair loss on the top of the head.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Latest on Loose Emus: ONE TO GO
It was last week that apparent mischief allowed some cows and 11 emus to escape from property outside of Danville. As of Monday afternoon, all animals had been safely caught except for one emu, which was last seen somewhere near Fithian. Although emus cannot fly, they can move at a high rate of speed.
Emus on the run in Danville
(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
fordcountychronicle.com
13 more Paxton properties eyed for rezoning in next round of public hearings
PAXTON — Another set of public hearings regarding the proposed rezoning of dozens of properties throughout Paxton is approaching. The next set of hearings — scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, before the city’s planning and zoning commission and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, before the city council — will be for the proposed rezoning of 13 properties, according to a public notice to be published in next week’s Ford County Chronicle:
Illini hosting high-level trio of hoops visitors on Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brad Underwood & Co. are kicking off the month of August with a bang on the visit front. Montverde Academy rising sophomore Bryce Heard tweeted that he will be visiting Champaign on Monday. The Chicago native and Mac Irvin Fire product is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2025 class by ESPN.
Comments / 0