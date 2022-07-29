ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

New 3D cosmic map reveals 1 million previously hidden galaxies

By Robert Lea
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

Astronomers have created the largest ever 3D map of 1 million distant galaxies otherwise obscured by the Milky Way's dwarf galaxy neighbors, the Magellanic Clouds.

The Magellanic Clouds are irregularly shaped galaxies that are a stunning feature of the Southern Hemisphere sky, visible to the naked eye. But the brightness of these dwarf galaxies coupled with the fact that they take up a large area of the night sky means that the Milky Way 's neighbors block our view of many much more distant galaxies. So when astronomers are observing the billions of galaxies in the universe , they tend to avoid this part of the sky.

"The Magellanic Clouds are beautiful galactic companions, but they, unfortunately, do block part of our view of objects further out," University of Keele astronomer and a member of the map-building team, Jessica Craig, said in a statement . "Our work is helping overcome that, and in the process helping to fill in the gaps in our map of the universe."

Related : Gorgeous Hubble Space Telescope image shows turquoise waves rippling through Milky Way companion

Craig and her colleagues tackled this problem by photographing the Magellanic Clouds in such high definition that they could look through the gaps between the stars that make up these galaxies. To make these images, the team turned to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA)based at Paranal Observatory in Chile.

But these increasingly distant "hidden" galaxies are particularly difficult to see because they appear fainter and redder than they are due to dust in the Magellanic Clouds. To account for this effect, the team turned to a radio telescope, the Galactic Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder Survey (GASKAP), that can peer through the dust between Earth and distant galaxies. The GASKAP data allowed the scientists to create a detailed map of gas and dust in the Magellanic Clouds and thus account for the amount of 'reddening' these factors cause to the galaxies they obscure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rblzv_0gyC3nym00

The Small Magellanic Cloud obscures galaxies in the Southern Hemisphere. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble and Digitized Sky Survey 2)

Due to the sheer number of light sources in the images of the Magellanic Clouds, the human eye alone can't distinguish distant galaxies from closer objects. But stars shift in position while distant galaxies remain in the same place, so the team was able to use data from the star-mapping Gaia observatory to properly categorize each light source.

The astronomers used a second technique to confirm the distinction between distant galaxies and relatively nearby stars. Because the universe is expanding as distant galaxies move away from Earth, the wavelength of light from these galaxies is stretched. Longer wavelengths of visible light are red, so astronomers dub this lengthening redshift .

Related stories:

James Webb Space Telescope's stunning 'Phantom Galaxy' picture looks like a wormhole
The best Hubble Space Telescope images of all time!
Hubble telescope spots stunning 'Hidden Galaxy' hiding behind our own Milky Way

The more distant an object the more rapidly it recedes, and thus the redder its light appears, so distant galaxies are redder than stars. By factoring in color, the team could further eliminate stars from their data.

Finally, the astronomers applied machine learning and artificial intelligence to order the galaxies and create a 3D map of an estimated 1 million galaxies.

Craig presented the team's findings in mid-July at the National Astronomy Meeting held at the University of Warwick in the U.K.

Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 8

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Dwarf Galaxy#Earth#Cosmic#University Of Keele#The Magellanic Clouds#Infrared Survey Telescope
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
TODAY.com

99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon Friday

As of 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 8, 99% of the world is facing the sun, meaning everyone is experiencing some degree of sunlight at the exact same time. Only the Pacific Islands and the Australia regions are fully in the dark.July 8, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?

Archaeologists in Sichuan Province, China announced this week they have uncovered evidence of ancient efforts to commune with fairies. A cache of bronze, jade, and gold artifacts as well as evidence of ancient sacrificial rituals were unearthed. Some of the artifacts, scientists said, are one-of-a-kind objects that hint at the “fairy world” of ancient Chinese religion and thought. But if you’re picturing folk religion and Tinkerbell, think again.
SCIENCE
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
The Independent

The Earth broke its record for the shortest day – and the effects could be ‘devastating’

The Earth has set a new record for the shortest day.The planet completed a full spin on 29 June 2022, in a time that was 1.59 milliseconds – little over one thousandth of a second - shorter than its standard 24-hour rotation.It nearly broke the barrier again this month, with 26 July being 1.50 milliseconds shorter than 24 hours.Recently, the Earth has been increasing in speed. In 2020, the Earth saw its shortest month that has ever been measured, since the 1960s. The shortest day of all time was measured that year: 1.47 milliseconds under 24 hours, on 19 July.The next...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
Space.com

Space.com

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy