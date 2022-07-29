Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”

Look up Criminal Suspect in Seattle. Now, go to Images. Does it look more like a gathering of the Proud Boys or more like a Democrat Voter Registration Event 🤔. Vote Trump 2024. Take Back America
I remember when downtown Seattle was so beautiful especially during the Holidays !! Its so ugly and nasty now people won't even go near it !!
"a large part of the present economy is defined by a marginal (not overwhelming, but also not insignificant) post-pandemic increase of labor’s power". or you know, the government not allowing businesses to stay open, thereby reducing supply while demand didn't decrease at the same rate (and in some cases increased). in addition companies realized although they needed people once things opened back up they also didn't need as many people as they employed pre-pandemic. so then unions swept in to try to save those that would have been laid off due to this. it's not that laborers have more power, those people will still eventually be lost to attrition, unions are just slowing that process while companies have to charge more to keep paying those people adding onto inflation problems that existed due to the earlier mentioned supply and demand issues.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
