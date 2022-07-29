ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

The Independent

Sophie Unwin receives apology but will still not be given a Commonwealth Games bronze medal

England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin has received an apology from the Commonwealth Games but will still not receive a bronze medal for finishing third in Friday’s women’s tandem B sprint.Unwin was left in tears after she and pilot Georgia Holt beat Scotland’s former Paralympic runner Libby Clegg, piloted by Jenny Holl, only to learn they would not receive a medal under competition rules because only four teams had taken part.The race had been billed as a bronze medal race, and Unwin initially appeared on official results as a medal winner.The pair tried to stand behind the podium ceremony with an England...
NBC Sports

Leanne Wong wins U.S. Classic ahead of gymnastics nationals

Leanne Wong earned her biggest all-around gymnastics title in three years, becoming the first woman in history to follow an NCAA season by winning the U.S. Classic, a tune-up for the national championships. Wong, who won the world all-around silver medal last October after serving as an Olympic alternate, won...
BBC

Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin claims bronze for Great Britain

Britain's Mallory Franklin claimed her second bronze medal of the Canoe Slalom World Championships by finishing third in the women's C1 final on Sunday. Franklin, an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo last summer, came home in 117.05 seconds in Augsburg, Germany. The 28-year-old finished more than five seconds behind gold...
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games gymnastics - individual finals

Lennon Mulligan of Scotland is safely through to the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight division after a unanimous points decision victory over Eriu Temakau of Kiribati. The 20-year-old, who is the youngest member of Scotland's boxing squad, will face India's Amit Panghal on Thursday. He told BBC Sport following his...
