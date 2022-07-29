England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin has received an apology from the Commonwealth Games but will still not receive a bronze medal for finishing third in Friday’s women’s tandem B sprint.Unwin was left in tears after she and pilot Georgia Holt beat Scotland’s former Paralympic runner Libby Clegg, piloted by Jenny Holl, only to learn they would not receive a medal under competition rules because only four teams had taken part.The race had been billed as a bronze medal race, and Unwin initially appeared on official results as a medal winner.The pair tried to stand behind the podium ceremony with an England...

2 DAYS AGO