Alabama’s Kensey McMahon Closes USA Swimming National Championships with Another Bronze Medal
The Crimson Tide distance ace, who started her summer competing with Team USA at the World Open Water Championships, made her third trip to the podium on the last day of the National Championships
Sophie Unwin receives apology but will still not be given a Commonwealth Games bronze medal
England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin has received an apology from the Commonwealth Games but will still not receive a bronze medal for finishing third in Friday’s women’s tandem B sprint.Unwin was left in tears after she and pilot Georgia Holt beat Scotland’s former Paralympic runner Libby Clegg, piloted by Jenny Holl, only to learn they would not receive a medal under competition rules because only four teams had taken part.The race had been billed as a bronze medal race, and Unwin initially appeared on official results as a medal winner.The pair tried to stand behind the podium ceremony with an England...
NBC Sports
Leanne Wong wins U.S. Classic ahead of gymnastics nationals
Leanne Wong earned her biggest all-around gymnastics title in three years, becoming the first woman in history to follow an NCAA season by winning the U.S. Classic, a tune-up for the national championships. Wong, who won the world all-around silver medal last October after serving as an Olympic alternate, won...
CBS Sports
Eritrea track team members disappear after World Athletics Championships
A coach and four athletes from the Eritrea men's track and field team have been reported missing after participating in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., according to a report by Fox12. The five were reported as missing on Sunday, the last day of the track and field meet.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI gymnast Rhys McClenaghan wins pommel horse silver medal
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhys McClenaghan secured Northern Ireland's third medal of the Commonwealth Games with a silver...
Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Wins Gold at National Championships in 100 Backstroke
The Olympic and World Championships medalist added gold in the 100-meter backstroke to the silver medal she earned in the 200-meter backstroke earlier in the week.
Alice Kinsella leads England team as they regain gymnastics gold in style
As Great Britain’s women’s gymnastics team look to push on and continue their progress following the surprise Olympic team bronze medal last year in Tokyo, England gave an encouraging demonstration of their depth as they dominated the Commonwealth Games to win gold in the team final on Saturday night.
BBC
Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin claims bronze for Great Britain
Britain's Mallory Franklin claimed her second bronze medal of the Canoe Slalom World Championships by finishing third in the women's C1 final on Sunday. Franklin, an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo last summer, came home in 117.05 seconds in Augsburg, Germany. The 28-year-old finished more than five seconds behind gold...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games gymnastics - individual finals
Lennon Mulligan of Scotland is safely through to the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight division after a unanimous points decision victory over Eriu Temakau of Kiribati. The 20-year-old, who is the youngest member of Scotland's boxing squad, will face India's Amit Panghal on Thursday. He told BBC Sport following his...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Tara Donnelly makes women's all-round gymnastics final
Gymnast Tara Donnelly is through to the artistic gymnastics women's all-round final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 23-year-old faced a tense wait on Saturday evening to see if her score of 43.7 was enough to see her through. She finished 23rd overall in the subdivisions but qualified...
