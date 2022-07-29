Charlottesville Fire Department hosts first-ever Girls' Fire and Rescue Camp

www.cbs19news.com
National Night Out held at Shops at Stonefield
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday evening. It's a national event to promote police relationships with communities. "It’s really important for police to build relationships with the residents and citizens of Albemarle County," said Kate Kaminski, the executive director...
CASPCA dogs visit Center at Belvedere
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some furry friends stopped by the Center at Belvedere on Tuesday evening. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA often sends some of its dogs out to local spots because it’s good for the animals to get out of the shelter for a while. It’s also been...
Three Fluvanna deputies rescue elderly woman trapped in burning home
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Neighbors are calling them heroes. Early Tuesday morning, three Fluvanna County Sheriff's deputies rescued an elderly woman from her burning home. Usually, first responders won't run into a burning building without any gear, but the deputies had to this time in order to rescue...
Mulch is available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is now available at the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority's Ivy Material Utilization Center. The business is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The cost is $30 a ton. For more information, you can visit...
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
Louisa Police Department hosting National Night Out event
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The town of Louisa has announced that it will host an inaugural National Night Out event on Tuesday. All county residents are welcome to join the local police officers and special guests from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Town Hall Park. There will...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. According to police, 53-year-old Mark Braley of Amissville died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway. The crash occurred when Braley’s Harley-Davidson...
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
Virginia ABC announces grants to help fight underage, high-risk drinking
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Region 10 Community Service Board is one of 10 organizations across Virginia selected to get grant funding to help fight underage and high-risk drinking. According to a release, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently awarded more than $83,000 in Education and Prevention grants.
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in Monday. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
Albemarle County Public Schools welcome Chad Ratliff and Tim Driver
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools have announced that they have appointed Tim Driver as the interim principal for the Community Lab School for the 2022-2023 school year. On the Other hand, Ratliff will be brought in for Human Resources. Driver has served as the assistant...
Virginia State Police investigating after Orange County man dies in Madison Run Road crash
Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.
Police investigating fatal weekend crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed early Sunday in a crash in Orange County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred on Madison Run Road, just east of Cox Mill Road. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on Madison...
One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
Sheriff's office identifies driver of tractor killed in accident
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a tractor accident that occurred on Friday. According to a release, deputies responded to an incident on Sleepy Hollow Trail around 6:40 p.m. Friday along with crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, the Swoope Fire Department, and the River Heads Fire Department.
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
Police: Man attempts arson, fires multiple arrows at police while barricaded in shed in Albemarle
A suspect is in custody after an attempted arson incident and a stand-off with police involving a compound bow, the Albemarle County Police Department said.
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Spotsylvania County
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Spotsylvania County. Officials say the incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Plank Road at Market Street. Police say a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed...
State Police conducting homicide investigation in connection to Louisa woman found dead in Mineral
State Police said officers responded to the 300 block of W. 8th Street in the Town of Mineral for a report of shots fired just before 8 p.m. Sunday. An investigation led officers to find the body of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley in an outbuilding on the property.
