ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Multiple rooms at Rutgers University dorm robbed

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYr0s_0gyBpJWK00

Multiple rooms in one dorm at Rutgers University were burglarized this week.

Students tell News 12 the Livingston Campus was targeted Tuesday. Incoming freshmen were staying there as a part of orientation.

Each student was given a key card to get inside the building and keys to access rooms. Rutgers says multiple rooms were robbed between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m.

“Rooms were vacant and unsecured, items of value were removed,” the university said in a statement

Rutgers hasn’t identified yet how the burglar may have gotten in. The school says there are surveillance cameras at every entrance of each building on campus.

"I think because there are so many new faces that people are just holding the door for people,” said Momar Ndieye, of West New York. “So it's like you don't know who is who."

Rutgers says a description of the suspect in this case is limited at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Dorm#The Livingston Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy