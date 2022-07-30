Multiple rooms at Rutgers University dorm robbed

Multiple rooms in one dorm at Rutgers University were burglarized this week.

Students tell News 12 the Livingston Campus was targeted Tuesday. Incoming freshmen were staying there as a part of orientation.

Each student was given a key card to get inside the building and keys to access rooms. Rutgers says multiple rooms were robbed between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m.

“Rooms were vacant and unsecured, items of value were removed,” the university said in a statement

Rutgers hasn’t identified yet how the burglar may have gotten in. The school says there are surveillance cameras at every entrance of each building on campus.

"I think because there are so many new faces that people are just holding the door for people,” said Momar Ndieye, of West New York. “So it's like you don't know who is who."

Rutgers says a description of the suspect in this case is limited at this time.