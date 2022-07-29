WOODVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CHEER TACKLES CAMPUS SERVICE PROJECT

northjacksonpress.com
Related
WAFF
Local Limestone County school to welcome students back with free supplies
The Mars Hill Book Store has been a mainstay in Florence for more than seven decades. Free tomato sandwiches will be available to the first 200 people from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Main Street lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse. Teacher joining Decatur City Schools from Philippines.
WAAY-TV
Local church hosts active shooting seminar
Discussions centered around mass shootings and gun violence have been a hot topic throughout the country including here in north Alabama. Gods Love Covenant Church in Decatur hosted what they say is a very vital and necessary active shooter seminar. "People are just out to destroy lives," said church overseer...
WAAY-TV
Recent Alabama A&M graduate dies following domestic dispute in Madison
Limestone County Coroner Mike West says 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade died Thursday evening at Huntsville Hospital. McDade was shot in the face. PREVIOUS: Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend. McDade is a recent graduate of Alabama A&M University. According to aamucheer on Instagram, McDade is a...
Logan VFD, others beefing up lake search and rescue capabilities
LOGAN, Ala. – The Logan Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) recently purchased a 21-foot SeaArk boat from Russell Marine in Dodge City to be used on Smith Lake for search and recovery operations. The department will also soon purchase Explorer MK II sonar equipment from Marine Sonic Technology inYorktown, Virginia. The equipment will be used by seven area departments. The system is the same used by outside agencies who are called in to assist in recovery of drowning victims on the lake. Logan VFD Chief Toby Bates stated, “When a drowning occurs and outside resources are called, they are usually five hours away...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law enforcement address safety measures for upcoming Rock the South music festival in Cullman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown is on to this year’s Rock the South concert. Thousands of music fans will be in Cullman next weekend to enjoy concerts from country music favorites like Alabama, Jimmie Allen and Jamey Johnson. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said safety is their main priority. They will be partnering with […]
15 local football teams talk start of 2022 season with Dekalb and Jackson County media day
In Rainsville, we heard from 15 different programs as they previewed the 2022 season.
Carrie Matthews pool's season ends as Point Mallard shortens water park hours
As Decatur’s public Carrie Matthews pool closed out a season limited because of a lifeguard shortage Thursday, the Point Mallard Aquatic Center announced it will reduce hours beginning Monday because of staffing issues. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAAY-TV
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
northjacksonpress.com
Bridgeport Encourages Everyone To Adopt-A-Mile
By Sherri BlevinsBridgeport’s City Clerk, Teresa Walker, plays an active role in making her community the best it can be. […]. By Sherri BlevinsBridgeport’s City Clerk, Teresa Walker, plays an active role in making her community the best it can be. Now, she has a challenge for individuals, schools, civic clubs, and businesses to put litter on the Endangered Species List! In a Facebook post on Bridgeport’s Facebook page, Walker issued…
Bham Now
NEW: 11 local animal nonprofits awarded $60K through Remy Fund
The Remy Fund for Pets and Animal Services has reached an impressive milestone, surpassing more than $500K awarded in grants to companion animal nonprofits since 2011. This year, the fund is awarding $60K in grants to 11 local animal-loving organizations. Read on for the paw-some details. Helping our furry friends...
WAFF
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
alabamanews.net
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
WAAY-TV
3-year-old fatally drowns in Hampton Cove community pool
A 3-year-old boy died Friday after drowning in a community pool. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the death to WAAY 31, saying the incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. Friday. The boy was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died, Webster said. The incident happened...
northjacksonpress.com
Rainsville’s Newest Event Venue
By Bonita Wilborn Like me, I know many of you have seen the structure in Rainsville going up for the […]. By Bonita Wilborn Like me, I know many of you have seen the structure in Rainsville going up for the past several years, just off the highway where Old 35 and New 35 split. Like me, I’m sure many of you have heard a plethora of things the building was…
Crews respond to Athens water main break
Some customers in the area were without water as well.
northjacksonpress.com
Scottsboro’s Economy Looks Promising For The Future
By Sherri BlevinsThings are looking up in Scottsboro and Jackson County in terms of economic growth for the future. Dylan […]. Things are looking up in Scottsboro and Jackson County in terms of economic growth for the future. Dylan Smith with Yellowhammer News interviewed Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden and State Senator Steve Livingston about this growth.
northjacksonpress.com
Bridgeport City Council Meeting
By Sherri BlevinsOn July 25, 2022, the Bridgeport City Council met. Mayor Hughes expressed his sympathy and asked everyone to […]. By Sherri BlevinsOn July 25, 2022, the Bridgeport City Council met. Mayor Hughes expressed his sympathy and asked everyone to remember the family of Robert Westmoreland who recently passed away in prayer. Westmoreland was a dispatcher for twenty-five years and served the City of Bridgeport for 13. Mayor Hughes said…
Biergarten returns to U.S. Space and Rocket Center
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Thursday night Biergarten is returning to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
WAFF
Concerts on the Green canceled
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather. According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Comments / 0