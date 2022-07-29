SKYLINE HIGH SCHOOL AMONG CAMPUSES EARNING DISTINCTION

northjacksonpress.com
New classification, girls flag football emerging: Changes coming to NY high school sports
A new classification is arriving to New York State high school sports. The Central Committee of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) approved the creation of Class AAA Wednesday for the largest public schools in the state, starting in the 2023-24 school year. ...
WAAY-TV
WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Madison Academy Mustangs
Let’s meet the 2022 Madison Academy Mustangs. Riding the momentum of back-to-back 10-win seasons, the Mustangs are preparing to play 3A football for the first time since 2015. “(I) can’t wait. I wish it was tomorrow,” head coach Bob Godsey said of the upcoming season. Heading into...
Druw Jones named USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Athlete of the Year
