Triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon: “Don’t consider yourself invincible”

Some California landlords can now bump up rent payments by as much as 10%, the maximum annual increase under a law passed three years ago. The tenant protection and rent control law — filed as Assembly Bill 1482 and enacted in 2019 — allows landlords to raise their rents by 5% annually, plus the rate of inflation in their metropolitan area, with a maximum of a 10% hike. In past years, the total increase has hovered between 5.7% and 9%.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO