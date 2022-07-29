Triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon: “Don’t consider yourself invincible”

nypressnews.com
Related
nypressnews.com
California rents could skyrocket 10% thanks to inflation. What you need to know
Some California landlords can now bump up rent payments by as much as 10%, the maximum annual increase under a law passed three years ago. The tenant protection and rent control law — filed as Assembly Bill 1482 and enacted in 2019 — allows landlords to raise their rents by 5% annually, plus the rate of inflation in their metropolitan area, with a maximum of a 10% hike. In past years, the total increase has hovered between 5.7% and 9%.
nypressnews.com
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
nypressnews.com
WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia
Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
nypressnews.com
Dramatic video shows Kentucky rescue crews save family of 5 trapped in attic during flooding
Rescue crews in Kentucky saved five people trapped inside an attic as floodwaters nearly submerged homes following catastrophic flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. As rescue operations continue in eastern Kentucky communities, Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared video of one such operation over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
11-year-old New Jersey girl honored for memorizing the Quran
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — There was a celebration of faith and accomplishment for a young girl in the Garden State. Safoorah Ali was honored Monday night for memorizing the Quran. The 11-year-old started on her efforts about four years ago. During the pandemic she couldn’t have the help of a teacher, so her family stepped in.
nypressnews.com
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
The winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced Friday was sold at a convenience store in a Chicago suburb – but the ticketholder isn’t the only winner. The Des Plaines, Illinois, Speedway gas station where the lucky ticket was sold also will benefit from the...
nypressnews.com
Georgia says residents can claim embryos as dependents on their tax returns
Residents of Georgia can claim embryos as dependents on their tax returns, according to guidance issued Monday by tax officials in the state. The Georgia Department of Revenue said it released the tax rules in light of the Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and of the state’s abortion ban, which went into effect last month and describes an embryo as a “natural person,” granting it personhood status.
nypressnews.com
Rapper, actor Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business. The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner. State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a...
Comments / 0