Spartanburg, SC

upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Brandon Esco

Brandon Esco was promoted to senior manager with Stokes & Co. CPAs, a Greenville-based firm specializing in monthly accounting, and business advisory and payroll services for business clients. He has over 15 years of public accounting experience specializing in individual, business, trust and estate income taxes.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation

COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
golaurens.com

Holmes family honored for service to downtown Laurens by Main Street SC

Main Street SC recently celebrated South Carolina's exceptional downtown entrepreneurs, organizations and preservationists with their annual Main Street Inspiration Awards. For outstanding service, Main Street SC recognized Main Street Laurens and the Holmes family in Laurens for the rehabilitation of the Midtown Building. The Midtown Building, bought by the family...
LAURENS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night. Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night. “I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter. The […]
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Caliber Collision

Caliber Collision offers a variety of auto body repairs including, hail damage, fender, paint and auto glass services. For more information: Call 864-900-5150 or visit caliber.com/find-a-location/greenville-e-butler.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business

A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg. The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention

INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
southcarolinapublicradio.org

How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville

Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
FOX Carolina

Laurens Co. Schools conduct post-crisis reunification training

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Schools Districts 55 and 56, plus law enforcement, trained for what to do after a crisis during school. The districts partnered with the “I Love U Guys” Foundation for reunification training at Clinton High School. Chris Zimmerman was the instructor. “When...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Watch: Unity Park featured on NBC Nightly News

The decades-long push to bring a measure of reconciliation to Greenville’s segregated past through the development of Unity Park was featured in a segment on NBC Nightly News July 28. NBC’s Steve Patterson spoke to Lillian Brock Flemming, Mary Duckett and Mayor Knox White about the history of the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Zip Trips: Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- A small town nestled at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, welcome to Travelers Rest. Also commonly known by its nickname, “TR.” The name Travelers Rest relates back to the 1800s when travelers and livestock drovers would come to town, rest for the night and then pick back up on […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
ASHEVILLE, NC

