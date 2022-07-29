upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Brandon Esco
Brandon Esco was promoted to senior manager with Stokes & Co. CPAs, a Greenville-based firm specializing in monthly accounting, and business advisory and payroll services for business clients. He has over 15 years of public accounting experience specializing in individual, business, trust and estate income taxes.
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
golaurens.com
Holmes family honored for service to downtown Laurens by Main Street SC
Main Street SC recently celebrated South Carolina's exceptional downtown entrepreneurs, organizations and preservationists with their annual Main Street Inspiration Awards. For outstanding service, Main Street SC recognized Main Street Laurens and the Holmes family in Laurens for the rehabilitation of the Midtown Building. The Midtown Building, bought by the family...
Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night. Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night. “I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter. The […]
New to the Street: Caliber Collision
Caliber Collision offers a variety of auto body repairs including, hail damage, fender, paint and auto glass services. For more information: Call 864-900-5150 or visit caliber.com/find-a-location/greenville-e-butler.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg. The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum...
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
How One Rural South Carolina School District is Tackling the In-School Therapist Shortage
Christina Cody has a tireless, we-can-make-it-work attitude. No matter the problem, she’s the kind of person who will offer up ideas one after another until she finds one that works. Cody is a health and wellness specialist for Cherokee County Schools, a small, rural school district in the northwestern part of South Carolina. Over the […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville
Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
31-mile trail planned for inactive railroad connecting North and South Carolina
There is a plan in the works for a 31-mile-long trail to connect South Carolina and North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Schools conduct post-crisis reunification training
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Schools Districts 55 and 56, plus law enforcement, trained for what to do after a crisis during school. The districts partnered with the “I Love U Guys” Foundation for reunification training at Clinton High School. Chris Zimmerman was the instructor. “When...
greenvillejournal.com
Watch: Unity Park featured on NBC Nightly News
The decades-long push to bring a measure of reconciliation to Greenville’s segregated past through the development of Unity Park was featured in a segment on NBC Nightly News July 28. NBC’s Steve Patterson spoke to Lillian Brock Flemming, Mary Duckett and Mayor Knox White about the history of the...
Zip Trips: Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- A small town nestled at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, welcome to Travelers Rest. Also commonly known by its nickname, “TR.” The name Travelers Rest relates back to the 1800s when travelers and livestock drovers would come to town, rest for the night and then pick back up on […]
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Robbie Biershenk holds second round lead in Greenville County Am at 13-under par
Simpsonville – Through two rounds at Fox Run Country Club, two-time Spartanburg County Amateur champion Robbie Biershenk leads the 2022 Greenville County Amateur by 3 shots at 13-under par. Biershenk shot a bogey free 65 on Saturday. A pair of former champions are among the 4 golfers three shots back in 2018 winner Danny Brock […]
WYFF4.com
Details on new brewery and new restaurant set to open in Greenville area
GREENVILLE, S.C. — New restaurants and breweries continue to pour into the Upstate. BridgeWay Brewing Company is coming to the new BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The expansive venue will cover more than 6,000 square feet and will include a restaurant and bar, a full brewery and four bowling lanes.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
