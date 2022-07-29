What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Honeywell Intl

www.benzinga.com
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 39.8% to $1.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 966.1K shares come close, making up 1135.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. Meta Data AIU stock...
Recap: Assurant Q2 Earnings
Assurant AIZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Assurant missed estimated earnings by 6.65%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $3.16. Revenue was down $32.00 million from the same period last...
Pulmonx: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pulmonx LUNG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was up $1.75 million from the same period last...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings
Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
Mercury Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $38.89 million from the same...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Steris: Q1 Earnings Insights
Steris STE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steris missed estimated earnings by 0.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.91. Revenue was up $187.58 million from the same period last...
Verisk Analytics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same...
Park-Ohio Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Park-Ohio Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $78.60 million from the same...
Recap: Rocky Brands Q2 Earnings
Rocky Brands RCKY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocky Brands missed estimated earnings by 60.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $30.44 million from the same...
10 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks: Which Stocks Pay Out 3.2% To 5.5% To Investors?
Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
Cognex Shares Slide On Missing Q2 Earnings Consensus, Q3 Revenue Outlook Trailing Consensus
Cognex Corporation CGNX reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2% year-over-year to $274.63 million, missing the consensus of $276.59 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.41, missing the consensus of $0.42. The gross margin declined to 72% compared with 75% in 2Q21. Operating income decreased 29.6% Y/Y to $65.14 million, and margin fell...
Why SunPower Stock Is Rising Today
SunPower Corp SPWR shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced mixed financial results. SunPower said second-quarter revenue jumped 63% year-over-year to $414.1 million, which beat the estimate of $362.17 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 4 cents per share.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Where Helmerich & Payne Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Helmerich & Payne HP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?
News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
