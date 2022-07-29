ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Honeywell Intl

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Assurant Q2 Earnings

Assurant AIZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Assurant missed estimated earnings by 6.65%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $3.16. Revenue was down $32.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pulmonx: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pulmonx LUNG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was up $1.75 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings

Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mercury Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $38.89 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Steris: Q1 Earnings Insights

Steris STE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steris missed estimated earnings by 0.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.91. Revenue was up $187.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Verisk Analytics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Park-Ohio Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Park-Ohio Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $78.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Rocky Brands Q2 Earnings

Rocky Brands RCKY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocky Brands missed estimated earnings by 60.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $30.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why SunPower Stock Is Rising Today

SunPower Corp SPWR shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced mixed financial results. SunPower said second-quarter revenue jumped 63% year-over-year to $414.1 million, which beat the estimate of $362.17 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 4 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Helmerich & Payne Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Helmerich & Payne HP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?

News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
BUSINESS

