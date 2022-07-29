So This Is What Happened After Erika Jayne Left Diana Jenkins’ Party

www.bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Reacts to Her Mom’s Racy Alexander Wang Campaign: ‘WTF’
An honest reaction! Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin seemed to be in shock after seeing her mother’s provocative pose for Alexander Wang’s new bodywear campaign. “WTF,” the 21-year-old wrote in a since-deleted comment on Rinna’s Tuesday, July 19, Instagram post, per The Daily Mail. In the photo, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member lifts one leg in the air, wearing nothing but a sports bra, socks and underwear with an IV drip attached to her arm.
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?
Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
Tamra Judge Claims Denise Richards ‘Hit On’ Her at BravoCon: I Told Her ‘I’m Married’
Revisiting Housewives history! Tamra Judge made mouths drop when she claimed to Brandi Glanville that Denise Richards once made a pass at her on a recent episode of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. “Something happened at BravoCon. She hit on me too,” Tamra, 54, said during the Thursday, July 14,...
Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
He loves her no matter what! Pete Davidson has reportedly been fed up over Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny and watching everything she eats. According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source dished, "Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore."
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Kyle Richards Explains Her Side After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Footage Shows Her Denying Sutton Stracke's Miscarriages
In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a heated argument ensued between newcomer Diana Jenkins and co-star Sutton Stracke over the former’s surprising decision to show up at Garcelle Beauvais’ b-day party. The freshman star had been candid in a group text about how a miscarriage had impacted her health last year and was the reason why she wouldn’t be able to attend the event. When Stracke confronted her about the change of heart, she ended up sharing that she also had two miscarriages in her lifetime. However, footage for next week’s episode shows Kyle Richards, who was a bystander to the debacle, denying that Stracke ever had a miscarriage at all. She’s now giving her side to an ever-escalating and awkward storyline.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening
Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Why Exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Moved From a $6,000 a Month House to a $700 a Month Apartment
Why "Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa moved from a $6,000 a month home to a $7000 a month apartment before their divorce.
Erika Jayne Is Living a “Completely Changed Life” After Selling Her “Beautiful Things”
During the July 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Diana Jenkins showed Erika Jayne “one-third of [her] wardrobe pre-baby” — and, unsurprisingly, she had a lot of clothes. Erika was stunned by all the gorgeous designer garments and couldn’t help but reminisce about the ones she formerly owned.
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony
Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress,...
Amy Roloff was 'devastated' by 'messages shared by Matt and Caryn during marriage'
The Roloff family is at the centre of TLC’s Little People, Big World. The family has appeared on the show since 2006 but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Matt, Amy and the rest of the family. After the owners of Roloff Farms split, many fans were left asking – did Matt cheat on Amy with Caryn Chandler?
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Age, Relationship Status, and Everything You Need to Know
'The Bold and the Beautiful' star Lawrence Saint-Victor is one of the show's many leading men and has many talents.
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
