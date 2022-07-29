So This Is What Happened After Erika Jayne Left Diana Jenkins’ Party

In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a heated argument ensued between newcomer Diana Jenkins and co-star Sutton Stracke over the former’s surprising decision to show up at Garcelle Beauvais’ b-day party. The freshman star had been candid in a group text about how a miscarriage had impacted her health last year and was the reason why she wouldn’t be able to attend the event. When Stracke confronted her about the change of heart, she ended up sharing that she also had two miscarriages in her lifetime. However, footage for next week’s episode shows Kyle Richards, who was a bystander to the debacle, denying that Stracke ever had a miscarriage at all. She’s now giving her side to an ever-escalating and awkward storyline.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO