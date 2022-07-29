Two Rivers

fox40.com
Be Our Guest: Big Sexy Brewing
Introducing a new segment, Be Our Guest, and for this week we have Big Sexy Brewing Company.
Palette Cakes
Palette Cakes offers artfully inspired desserts and custom cakes to the Greater Sacramento Area, the Bay Area and the Napa Valley. Artist and Owner, Kellie Velasquez, and Co-Owner, Carlos Velasquez, specialize in wedding and event dessert catering and are currently open by appointment only. However, they are opening to the...
Isolated thunderstorms may reach Sacramento, San Joaquin region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monsoon moisture streaming up from the south has the potential to deliver isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Valley, foothills and Sierra overnight into Monday. The showers associated with these thunderstorms will help mitigate fire danger, but dry cloud-to-ground lightning cannot be ruled out. The...
Wing it on Wheels
Wing It On Wheels is a mobile Hot Wing trailer in Jackson, CA. Owned & Operated by Manuel Duarte. We have been in business since 2019 and mobile since 2021. We serve over 12 different flavors on our. Bone-In and Boneless wings, we also have Cauliflower Wings if chicken isn’t...
People flock to buy Mega Millions tickets ahead of drawing worth $1.2 billion
Lichine's Liquor and Deli in Sacramento had long lines of people hoping they're the winner of the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot. People flock to buy Mega Millions tickets ahead of …. New safety measures in place for Tevis Cup horse …. Woman arrested after attempting to kidnap child from...
Amazon truck, passenger vehicle collide near Lower Sacramento Road
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Fire department said they responded to a collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon. The fire department said crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to Harvey Lane east of Lower Sacramento Road. According to the fire department, the...
Man shot in torso near Glendale Lane and Alta Arden Expressway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County sheriff’s Office said a man was shot near a tent Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said the suspect shot the victim in the torso around 11 a.m. near Glendale Lane and the Alta Arden Expressway. According to the sheriff’s...
