US Union Jobs Are Taking Back Seat to Non-Union in Pay: Chart

Lean Out: Employees Are Accepting Lower Pay In Order To Work Remotely
In 2020, office workers were liberated from their cubicle farms and nasty commutes, as companies embraced what was supposed to be a temporary experiment with remote work while the pandemic raged. Approaching three years later, more than a third of American workers say they're still able to work from home full time, and almost a quarter say they can do so part time, according to a recent poll by McKinsey & Company. In total, almost six in ten of the 25,000 Americans polled said they could work from home at least one day a week.
How to ask for a pay raise — and get one
Employers are increasingly struggling to find high-quality workers, with many raising wages and salaries to fill open positions.In 2021, a record number of workers quit their jobs in what has become known as the Great Resignation. A Pew Research Center survey found that workers quit over low pay and a lack of opportunities for advancement. The current labor shortage gives workers leverage in the job market, especially as remote work has opened up more opportunities. That makes it a good time for people who believe they should be making more money to ask for raises. Workers also have another advantage: It's typically...
Man Quits Teaching Job to Work At Walmart Where He Claims He Can More Than Double His Salary
It's no secret that teachers in the U.S. are vastly underpaid. According to data from as recently as May 2019, the average salary of a job requiring a college degree in the U.S. was $92,175. The average salary of a public high school teacher is $65,930. And though wage gaps...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Feds Loan Only One American Automaker $2.5 Billion For Battery Tech
The United States Energy Department has announced that it intends to loan both General Motors and LG a whopping $2.5 billion to help fund the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants. The plan is also the Energy Department's first loan handed out exclusively for the manufacturing of battery cells.
Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
Understanding wage theft and what to do if it happens to you
Wage theft is when an employer withholds benefits, such as breaks or compensation, that an employee has already worked for. Wage theft often goes unreported either because employees are not aware of what they're owed or because they fear retaliation. Employees can file complaints against their employers to the Department...
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll
Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
DHS Extends Temporary Protected Status for Syrians in the US
The Department of Homeland Security is extending Temporary Protected Status for Syrians in the US through March 2024, allowing them to remain and work in the country. DHS will publish the notice, which also expands eligibility to new, first-time applicants from Syria, in the Aug. 1 Federal Register. The agency projects that 6,448 Syrians currently in the US will be covered by the extension, while another 960 Syrian individuals residing in the country since July 28 will be able to apply for the first time under the expanded eligibility.
NYC Pension Funds Expect 9% Fiscal-Year Loss on Market Turmoil
The New York City Retirement System anticipates a net loss of 8.7% across its five pension funds for the fiscal year that ended in June, according to preliminary estimates announced by Comptroller. Brad Lander. on Friday. The losses were driven by turmoil in the stock and bond markets, although better...
1st Trader Joe's union approved at Massachusetts store
Employees at a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Massachusetts on Thursday became the latest workers at a major company to approve a labor union. The store in Hadley, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Boston, is the first Trader Joe’s with an employees union, although workers at two other company locations have initiated unionization efforts. The union vote, counted by National Labor Relations Board agents in front of witnesses from management and employees, passed 45-31 with one void. Eighty-one store workers — called crew members or merchants in company lingo — were eligible to vote. The union, Trader Joe’s United, said in a Twitter post “We won!”
Trucking CEOs expect higher prices, potential disruptions in second half of the year
Trucking CEOs see elevated prices continuing in the second half of 2022. "Spot" rates for trucking are down 11% year over year, but more freight is moving to contract deals. Trucking stocks are up double digits in July compared with a 7% rise for the S&P 500. U.S. trucking CEOs...
