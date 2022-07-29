Larry Summers: Odds are ‘perhaps over three quarters’ of recession in the next two years

www.msnbc.com
The Federal Reserve is risking disaster for U.S. workers
Last week, the Federal Reserve announced its second consecutive monthly interest rate hike of 0.75% to combat inflation. It’s the biggest such move since the early 1980s, when it intentionally contributed to a massive recession and crushed the American labor movement to fight price increases. The day after the...
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry
Rachel Maddow reports on President Joe Biden's reinfection with Covid following treatment with the drug Paxlovid, an increasingly common occurrence. While the drug was effective in treating Covid, the "rebound" infections (and whether they are even related to Paxlovid) are not yet well understood.Aug. 2, 2022.
The economy and Covid are intertwined — and neither is helping Biden in 2022
Some of America’s most significant challenges are the least likely to register in the upcoming midterm elections. Amid historic clashes over the Jan. 6 insurrection, democracy and women’s rights, there are signs the midterms will still ultimately turn most on the economy. Specifically, on inflation and the pandemic’s...
On taxes and Dems’ climate bill, GOP rhetoric runs into reality
As Senate Democrats eye a vote this week on their ambitious reconciliation package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, Republicans have settled on a specific line of attack. GOP senators argued yesterday, for example, “Democrats want to raise taxes on almost every American.”. The editorial page of The Wall Street...
