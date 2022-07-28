Eagles seeking first 1,000-yard WR in nearly a decade

www.yardbarker.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Here's Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow
The 25-year-old is still out after having surgery
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Which Eagles starters are in danger of losing snaps this summer?
The Eagles were very busy when it came to the 2022 offseason. Whether it was trades, or the draft, the team added quality players to help fill in some of the most pressing holes on the roster. With an influx of new players, however, comes a decrease in playing time for some of the players that were already on the roster. Which veterans could be squeezed out of some of their snaps by the time Training Camp ends?
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Patrick Mahomes okay after being 'stepped on' in Chiefs practice
No team wants their starting quarterback to get hurt during a practice, let alone during training camp before even the preseason starts. So naturally, when Patrick Mahomes was injured during practice on Monday hobbled toward the sidelines, there was sudden nervousness and fear for the superstar's health. Kansas City would...
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: James Bradberry Shines on Day 3
For the second consecutive day the Philadelphia defense got the best of its counterparts, this time in a 90-minute practice highlighted by a competitive third-down period in which the Eagles' first-team defense shut down Jalen Hurts and the offense to "win." The only reason the offense stayed competitive was Gardner...
Garic: After 4 days of Saints camp, here are 4 takes I stand by
The Saints are four days into camp, and here are the four things that WWL’s Kristian Garic believes will hold true as camp barrels along. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Watson Suspension: Last-Minute Settlement Talks, Next Steps
The NFL must now weigh several factors as the league decides whether to appeal a suspension lighter than it wanted.
Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins
More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Day 4 Sees Nick Sirianni Quell Concern on Offense
The Eagles were in shells for the first time this summer as the calendar turned to August for a 75-minute practice session under overcast skies. Prior to practice, head coach Nick Sirianni claimed the offense was just fine after two consecutive lackluster practices last week, although he noted that he would like to see the turnovers minimized.
Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers
Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. It was reported Sunday night that the players' union will "stand by" Robinson's ruling and urged the NFL to do the same.
Mason Rudolph has a shot at being Steelers QB1?
The quarterback competition at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is certainly an interesting one. While the scenario has mainly been seen as a competition between Mitch Trubinsky and rookie Kenny Pickett, offensive coordinator Matt Canada said in a recent radio interview that Mason Rudolph is still very much in the running.
Cleveland Browns schedule: Preseason gets started with Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Cleveland Browns schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 12 @ Jaguars 7:00 PM
Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”
We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
Attorney confirms Browns QB Deshaun Watson has settled three more cases
It was learned on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Two grand juries...
