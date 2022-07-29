Ryan Kerrigan signs one-day contract to retire with Washington

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kerrigan still called Washington’s facility by its old name, even though he was wearing a shirt bearing the new logo of the franchise’s rebranding as the Commanders. That wasn’t the only reminder of the old days that weren’t that long ago. Seeing his old teammate at Commanders training camp brought punter Tress Way, the organization’s longest-tenured player, back to the days of Kerrigan flexing after making a sack back when Washington was known as the Redskins. Kerrigan was the final standout player under the old name, and his retirement back in the familiar burgundy and gold colors marks the end of that chapter for a franchise trying to recapture long-lost glory. “It’s a new era of football here in Washington, and I’m hoping that means a lot of wins in the future, some playoff wins — something that I unfortunately didn’t get to experience here,” Kerrigan said at his retirement news conference Saturday. “I’m just hoping that means good things for the team moving forward and a good thing for the guys in the locker room.”

