Ryan Kerrigan signs one-day contract to retire with Washington

Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan Dijkhuizen
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Former Washington LB Reuben Foster Works Out with Seahawks; NFL Return?
A new chapter for the former Washington linebacker?
Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks. The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league. Wolfe, who was released by Baltimore in June with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Broncos so he could retire in Denver, where he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012. “I’m happy to be done with the game because (the injuries) were piling up and I know my wife is very happy not to have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning,” Wolfe said.
The Houston Astros Are Reportedly Interested In This Former All-Star
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the Houston Astros are interested in Washington Nationals star Josh Bell. "There actually being fairly aggressive in talks trying to get some things done," Rosenthal said via Fox Sports MLB. "Josh Bell is one target."
Do the Braves have another Michael Harris-type prospect on their hands?
As you can see, Grissom has had a big month of July — slashing .448/.579/.759/1.338 with the Rome Braves before getting the call to Mississippi. Where he hasn’t missed a beat, posting a .380/.426/.580/1.006 slash line. He has two doubles, a triple, and two home runs over his first twelve games of AA ball.
MLB・
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
Richard Sherman Believes Rams Got A ‘Steal’ In Bobby Wagner
It’s not every day that impact players are released, so when the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Bobby Wagner, the NFL was caught by surprise. After an up-and-down season where they missed the playoffs, the Seahawks decided it was time to rebuild as they traded Russell Wilson. Wagner could have been a great locker room presence and mentor for Seattle, but the franchise decided it was time to part with one of their best players.
Would Notre Dame bring Pac-12 team in package deal if they join Big Ten?
Notre Dame is reportedly being pursued by the Big Ten as the conference expands. If the independent school chose to join the Big Ten, they reportedly are expected to bring a Pac-12 school with them. Stanford’s athletic director spoke Friday during the Pac-12’s media event ahead of the college football...
Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor
The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
fantasypros.com
J.R. Sweezy set to retire with Seattle
G J.R. Sweezy, a former seventh-round pick, is signing a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks to retire with the team who drafted him in 2012. (Brady Henderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Sweezy was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State and...
Seahawks Are Reportedly Working Out Former Alabama Star
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly giving Reuben Foster a path toward an NFL return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster will work out with the Seahawks on Sunday. The linebacker hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018. Foster finished third in the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year...
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Kerrigan's retirement closes out era of Washington football
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kerrigan still called Washington’s facility by its old name, even though he was wearing a shirt bearing the new logo of the franchise’s rebranding as the Commanders. That wasn’t the only reminder of the old days that weren’t that long ago. Seeing his old teammate at Commanders training camp brought punter Tress Way, the organization’s longest-tenured player, back to the days of Kerrigan flexing after making a sack back when Washington was known as the Redskins. Kerrigan was the final standout player under the old name, and his retirement back in the familiar burgundy and gold colors marks the end of that chapter for a franchise trying to recapture long-lost glory. “It’s a new era of football here in Washington, and I’m hoping that means a lot of wins in the future, some playoff wins — something that I unfortunately didn’t get to experience here,” Kerrigan said at his retirement news conference Saturday. “I’m just hoping that means good things for the team moving forward and a good thing for the guys in the locker room.”
Raiders sign LB Curtis Bolton
The defender out of Oklahoma hasn't gotten much run in the league, only playing five games for the Lions in 2021. During his limited opportunity, he collected three tackles. Burton had practice-squad stints in addition to his time with the Lions, being an outsider for the Raiders just days prior. His hard work and dedication have seemingly paid off, earning him an opportunity to play for his childhood team.
NFL・
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Reds, Mariners Agree To Blockbuster Trade: Fans React
Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League Baseball world. While the team has made a few middling moves over the past few years, they showed they're all-in on a playoff run in 2022. Seattle shipped minor leaguers Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore to the Cincinnati Reds for ace pitcher Luis Castillo.
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
Red Sox lose Phillips Valdez on waivers to Mariners
The Red Sox lost reliever Phillips Valdez on waivers to the Mariners over the weekend. Seattle claimed Valdez on Friday and promptly optioned him to its Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Wash. Boston had designated Valdez for assignment three days prior in order to create space for Josh Winckowski, who did...
Report: Astros eyeing possible trade for Nationals' Josh Bell
The Houston Astros are looking for the missing pieces for a World Series run and, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, that means acquiring a first baseman and/or a catcher before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Heyman says one name that has been discussed is Washington Nationals...
Report: Wizards are among teams with Collin Sexton on their radar
The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz are two of the teams reportedly with Collin Sexton on their radar this offseason. Sexton, who is a restricted free agent, reportedly has an offer on the table from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it is well below what he was expecting to be paid this offseason.
