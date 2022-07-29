Salinas seniors receive therapeutic robotic dogs and cats

www.ksbw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kingcityrustler.com
La Plaza Bakery honored for new healthy, plant-based dishes
KING CITY — All seven locations of La Plaza Bakery, including those in South Monterey County, have been named Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants, demonstrating their commitment to helping residents achieve healthier lifestyles. “I’m thrilled that all seven La Plaza Bakery locations have earned this distinction to help make...
Drought-friendly lawn makeovers take root among Santa Clara County homeowners
SAN JOSE -- As the drought drags on, there is surging demand in Santa Clara County for rebates that pay you back for removing a water-thirsty lawn."I have so much more appreciation for the California native plants now," said Julie Garrett, who re-landscaped her front yard in San Jose.She used drought tolerant plants, and a patch of UC Verde buffalograss — a new alternative turf grass that can go long periods without water."It's very drought resistant. We only water it once every two weeks in the summer and not at all the rest of the year," Garrett said.The best part...
KSBW.com
Hundreds of eager shoppers attended Moss Landing's 50th Annual Street Fair
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Moss Landing’s 50th Annual Street Fair took place Sunday. People from all over the Central Coast came to find hidden gems and treasures. “The search. The hunt. And the sale,” says Jim, owner of Trader Jim’s. Hundreds of eager shoppers could...
Silicon Valley
Upcycled-clothing designer flourishes in San Jose downtown
Editor’s note: This story is part of the annual Mosaic Journalism Workshop for Bay Area high school students, a two-week intensive course in journalism. Students in the program report and photograph stories under the guidance of professional journalists. The faded blue paint on the awning of this downtown San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in San Jose - Corporate Housing Rental
Cute and cozy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Cambrian Park of San Jose. Close to Whole Foods, Costco, Safeway and much more.
kgoradio.com
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz schools to focus on emotionally supporting students as they return
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Students are preparing for another school year with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to linger. This year there are fewer discussions about masking up because it does remain an option, although school administrators strongly recommend wearing a mask indoors. But there remain concerns about children’s wellness...
cityofsoledad.com
Soledad Citywide Garage Sale 2022
The City of Soledad is hosting it’s Second Annual. City Wide Garage Sale on September 17th and 18th, 2022. This will not count against resident’s two per year garage sale limit. Registration is required to participate. You can signup online using this form or. come into City Hall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
KSBW.com
3 people shot in Salinas early Monday morning, investigation on-going
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized three people, early Monday morning. According to police, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, police were alerted of a shooting by ShotSpotter in the area of Salinas Street and West Gabilan Street, near city hall. Three men,...
Person struck by Caltrain in Santa Clara, taken to hospital
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon, the agency told KRON4. The victim was taken to the hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m. The incident happened near Main Street where the surrounding area and train tracks […]
Fire burning behind Goodwill on Moffett Street in Salinas
Salinas Fire crews have all but put out a grass fire that started burning behind a Goodwill facility in Salinas. The post Fire burning behind Goodwill on Moffett Street in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pajaronian.com
Watsonville Strawberry Festival back to a three-day event
The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is returning in full force this year, back to a three-day event for the first time since 2019. The popular event runs this Friday through Sunday and will include food booths, many featuring strawberry-themed treats, as well as a beer garden, live entertainment, pie-eating contests, artisan and commercial vendors, nonprofits booths, a carnival and more.
losgatan.com
Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale
A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
Fight over homeless housing explodes in North San Jose
Dozens of North San Jose residents want to prevent a tiny homes project in their neighborhood, and even a councilmember is objecting to the plan. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen will ask his colleagues at Wednesday’s Rules and Open Government Committee meeting to pause plans for homeless housing on Noble Avenue. The city council approved the site in June without any public hearings or community outreach, leaving residents in the dark. Cohen and Councilmember Matt Mahan voted against it.
KSBW.com
Back to school bells ringing later this year
SALINAS, Calif. — Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California Senate Bill 328 school start times across the state will be later this year. The bill was signed into law in 2019 and requires middle...
KSBW.com
Monterey County man killed in California prison
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A Monterey County man was killed while serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported on Monday. According to the CDCR, Uriel Otero, 22, of Monterey County, was attacked on Friday by another prisoner. Otero was sentenced...
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
California fruit stand employees find wallet belonging to William Shatner
GILROY, Calif. — Even space travelers lose their wallets. William Shatner, who played Capt. James Kirk on on the 1960s television series “Star Trek” and became the oldest person to travel into space in 2021, accidentally left his wallet at a northern California fruit stand earlier this month, KGO-TV reported.
KSBW.com
Update: Northbound Highway 101 reopened in south Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Update: The highway was fully reopened by 2 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Northbound Highway 101 in south Salinas...
Comments / 0