UFC 277 predictions: Who's picking upsets in Peña vs. Nunes, Moreno vs. Kara-France title fights?

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Peña

Nunes

Kara-France

Lewis

Pavlovich

Pantoja

Perez

Ankalaev

Smith

The UFC is back in Texas this week with a pair of title fights atop the bill.

UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, Julianna Pena (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time when she takes on former champ Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC). Peña upset Nunes to win the title this past December at UFC 269. Nunes, who remains the women’s featherweight champ, nearly is a 3-1 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook; the comeback on Peña is +210. Our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers largely are siding with the former champ to become a two-division titleholder once again. They have Nunes with a big 9-2 picks lead.

In the co-main event, former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno (19-6-2 MMA, 7-3-2 UFC) takes on Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA, 7-2 UFC) for the interim 125-pound title. Moreno holds a December 2019 win over Kara-France. He’s more than a 2-1 favorite and is a near-unanimous pick from our staff members at 10-1.

Also on the main card, former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-9 MMA, 17-7 UFC) fights in front of his home Texas fans when he meets Sergei Pavlovich (15-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC). Pavlovich is a slight favorite at -150, but Lewis has massive 10-1 support from our pickers.

Alexandre Pantoja (24-5 MMA, 8-3 UFC) is a -180 favorite in his flyweight bout against Alex Perez (24-6 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and has a whopping 10-1 picks lead.

And to open the main card, Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is the second biggest favorite at the entire event at 6-1 against former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-16 MMA, 11-6 UFC). Ankalaev has a big 8-3 rout in the picks.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Nunes (60 percent), Moreno (59 percent), Lewis (57 percent), Pantoja (70 percent) and Ankalaev (66 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'

DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julianna Peña updates health day after UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes: 'No chunks missing'

Julianna Pena’s nasty cut sustained in her loss to Amanda Nunes on Saturday night didn’t require more than ordinary post-fight care. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) lost her women’s bantamweight title at UFC 277. In a gusty performance, the 32-year-old fought hard but was ultimately dominated by Nunes in their highly anticipated rematch that headlined the pay-per-view in Dallas. In the process, Peña was cut badly on her forehead and bled non-stop throughout the fight.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First Raw of Triple H era posts highest ratings numbers in 2 years

The combination of post-SummerSlam fallout and curiosity around the first episode with Paul “Triple H” Levesque in charge of creative was enough to draw more viewers back to watch WWE Raw live on Monday, Aug. 1 than at any point in the last two years. As reported by Variety and a number of news outlets, the most recent Raw drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and scored a 0.6 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up more than 20% over the previous week, and were the highest posted for Raw since 2020. Dave Meltzer offered additional context in...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yair Rodriguez shares what he told UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski during hotel encounter

DALLAS – Yair Rodriguez knows what Alexander Volkanovski is going through, which is what he told the UFC featherweight champion in person this past week. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is coming off a successful title defense last month at UFC 276, where he soundly defeated Max Holloway by unanimous decision in their trilogy. Afterward, Volkanovski revealed that he suffered a broken thumb, which will keep him on the shelf for 12 weeks.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes' bloody title win over Julianna Peña at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes showed her December loss to Julianna Pena was a mere bump in the road on Saturday when she regained champ-champ status in the UFC 277 headliner. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) took back the women’s bantamweight title in the main event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, avenging her loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a one-sided unanimous decision win.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

