All-Time Great Sports Movie Being Shown On The Blue Tonight At BSU

Football season is right around the corner and there is nothing quite like a solid hot wing on game day… with ranch dressing of course! But what makes a good hot wing? According to me, the wing needs to have crunch, chicken that can slide off the bone, and of course, incredible sauce. Am I an official wing expert? Absolutely not, there are plenty of people out there who have more wing experience than I do. I can, however, tell you right now what a wing is NOT supposed to be based on the many failures I’ve had when trying to cook the perfect wing:

5 DAYS AGO