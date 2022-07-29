www.cullmantribune.com
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street around 11 Sunday morning. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
One dead, one injured in Huntsville shooting
One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday.
Authorities: Domestic dispute turns deadly in Limestone County
A domestic dispute led to a man shooting his ex-girlfriend in Madison on Thursday afternoon, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
themadisonrecord.com
UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend
MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
themadisonrecord.com
HPD makes drug bust in traffic stop
The Huntsville Police Department reported their DUI Task Force officers performed a routine stop for a traffic violation on Wednesday, July 27, in the area of University Drive and Jordan Lane. According to HPD, the driver attempted to run from officers after the vehicle was stopped. The officers had probable cause to search the vehicle and located more than three ounces of marijuana packed for sale. The occupant was also in possession of an AK-style rifle, promethazine/codeine bottle, drug paraphernalia and thousands of dollars.
police1.com
Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
aldailynews.com
Athens man faces 36 charges under new catalytic converter law
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department may have made the first arrests for catalytic converter thefts since a new state law and increased penalties went into effect July 1. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a bill to increase criminal penalties for stealing the auto part made of metals such...
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck
One person was critically injured in a Huntsville wreck early Sunday morning.
CANCELLED: Morgan County man found
75-year-old Rodney Stuart Henderson was reported missing Friday afternoon.
Rock the South safety, traffic updates from law enforcement: Festival returning Aug. 5-6
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Chief of Highway Patrol Michael McBrayer gave an update on next weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival at a press conference on Friday morning. Gentry noted that, with more than 30,000 attendees expected at RTS each day, his goal is to do “everything humanly possible to keep everyone safe” and that the event is an “all hands on deck” weekend for the various agencies. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will be in charge of the flow of traffic into and out...
Huntsville man arrested by SWAT team
Huntsville SWAT unit arrested a man on multiple drug charges in Huntsville on Thursday.
Mid-week arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – Drug use, assaults, probation violations and grand jury indictments kept the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) busy the past several days. Thursday, July 21 CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Crane Hill area. Gregory Thornton, 33, of Lacey’s Spring, was identified as the driver. Jerrica Adams, 32, of Eva, was a passenger in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. — Deputies arrested Tammy Jo Cummings, 56, of Baileyton, on outstanding warrants for distribution of methamphetamine. — Deputies arrested Pattie...
Woman dies in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a local woman in Etowah County Thursday evening. Vannieca Barnes, 58, of Gallant was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Barnes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead […]
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
WAFF
Hit and run leaves one person critically injured
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on University Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of University Dr. and Julia St. The Huntsville Police...
Pinson teen charged in killing of 18-year-old
A Pinson teen is facing a charge of capital murder after an 18-year-old was killed on July 25.
One dead in overnight Huntsville shooting
Officers responded to the shooting just after midnight Friday.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Huntsville
A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say 35-year-old Tiffani Cole was killed at Kensington Townhomes on Lancewood Drive just after midnight. Police said early Friday morning that they were looking for a suspect in the shooting but have not...
