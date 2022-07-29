CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Chief of Highway Patrol Michael McBrayer gave an update on next weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival at a press conference on Friday morning. Gentry noted that, with more than 30,000 attendees expected at RTS each day, his goal is to do “everything humanly possible to keep everyone safe” and that the event is an “all hands on deck” weekend for the various agencies. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will be in charge of the flow of traffic into and out...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO