Palo Alto, East Palo Alto to host National Night Out events on Tuesday

Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
Palo Alto modifies business tax as decision deadline looms
After seeing its negotiations with the business community fizzle, the Palo Alto City Council pressed on Monday with its plan to place a business tax on the November ballot. In doing so, however, the council agreed to revise the tax measure to exempt all businesses with less than 10,000 square feet of space, a change that effectively excludes all small retailers from the tax. Council members also moved to set the rate at $0.11 per square foot, a shift from an earlier proposal that would have set the rate at either $0.06 cents or $0.12 cents, depending on the size of the business.
Fight over homeless housing explodes in North San Jose
Dozens of North San Jose residents want to prevent a tiny homes project in their neighborhood, and even a councilmember is objecting to the plan. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen will ask his colleagues at Wednesday’s Rules and Open Government Committee meeting to pause plans for homeless housing on Noble Avenue. The city council approved the site in June without any public hearings or community outreach, leaving residents in the dark. Cohen and Councilmember Matt Mahan voted against it.
Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale
A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
Update: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto
EAST PALO ALTO -- A man suspected in a fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto Friday night was arrested in San Francisco on Saturday. Darnell McKean, 47, was taken into custody in the Mission District at about 6:10 p.m., East Palo Alto police said in news release Saturday night. McKean is suspected of stabbing to death Mario Ventura, 50, on July 29 during an argument at a residence on the 1900-block of Cooley Street. East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said McKean would be booked into San Mateo County jail on murder charges. Liu said the arrest was made with assistance from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the Atherton Police Department, Menlo Park Police Department, San Mateo County Gang Task Force and the San Francisco Police Department. It is the fourth homicide of the year in East Palo Alto, according to Liu.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is encouraged to contact the East Palo Alto police department by sending anonymous e-mail to epa@tipnow.org, sending an anonymous text to (650) 409-6792 or leaving an anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792.
Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Local fire agencies responded to a structure fire at ABC Roofing Complex on Sunday around noon. Several people called in the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Agencies like the California High Way Patrol helped with the closure of roads at Soquel Avenue and South Rodeo Gulch Road. The post Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
University Avenue collision sends cyclist, driver to hospital Sunday afternoon
A cyclist and driver were taken to area hospitals Sunday afternoon after a collision on University Avenue in Berkeley, authorities report. Limited details were available due to the preliminary stage of the investigation, but police said the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV collided with a cyclist who was part of a group bike ride through Berkeley.
Silicon Valley
School district buys $1.4 million property to ‘address traffic flow issues’ at Los Gatos High School
A traffic solution could be coming soon to Los Gatos High School. The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District board of trustees purchased a property adjacent to Los Gatos High School for $1.4 million for what it says could be used to “address traffic flow issues.”. It’s not yet...
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
Bay Area man booked amid organized retail theft investigation
All photos courtesy of San Francisco Police Department. San Francisco police have arrested a suspect and recovered nearly $200,000 in stolen merchandise amid a four-month organized retail theft investigation. San Francisco PD’s Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Task Force launched the investigation in early 2022, specifically focusing on thefts...
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in SF housing complex
Video shows Mrs. Ren being kicked squarely in the face. When she tries to hide in the hallway and she is unable to close the door - the suspects then return to takes her keys, taking turns assaulting the senior.
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
East Bay residents plead guilty to large fentanyl operation
Seven people pleaded guilty last week to charges in connection with a large seizure of fentanyl in the Bay Area, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident admitted to various charges related to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from two residences in Oakland and San Leandro.
Hundreds of eager shoppers attended Moss Landing's 50th Annual Street Fair
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Moss Landing’s 50th Annual Street Fair took place Sunday. People from all over the Central Coast came to find hidden gems and treasures. “The search. The hunt. And the sale,” says Jim, owner of Trader Jim’s. Hundreds of eager shoppers could...
El Halal Amigos in San Jose brings sizzling Halal-Mexican cuisine to the Bay Area
Chef Hisham Abdelfattah has brought the first Halal-Mexican restaurant to the Bay Area.
Helicopter assists with fire in Los Altos Hills
Fire crews are responding to a fire in Los Altos hills, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife
A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
