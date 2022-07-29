Waukesha man accused, shooting mother of his 3 children

www.fox32chicago.com
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond
MILWAUKEE - Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24. FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man fired shot after kids shoot BB gun at van
RACINE, Wis. – A Racine man is charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon after a shot fired incident Thursday, July 28. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Adam Neuau admitted to firing a shot into the air after kids had been shooting BB guns at moving cars – hitting his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
WISN
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
CBS 58
Wrong-way crash on I-43 and Capitol; driver arrested for OWI
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash early this morning forced the closures of all lanes of I-43 in Milwaukee for a couple of hours. Police say an SUV ended up wedged between steel beams of a bridge under construction on I-43 at Capitol Drive. The sheriff's office says the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street | Crime and Courts
RACINE — Two men have been charged following a hit-and-run reported Wednesday on Villa Street. Charles Lee Canaday, 21, of the 1500 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Snow. Marquese M. Snow, 21,...
WISN
51-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office called the incident a homicide. Police say the homicide is domestic and a suspect is in custody. The medical examiner's office said the death took place Sunday morning near 38th Street...
WISN
Man sentenced for shooting co-worker at Burger King
MILWAUKEE — Derrick Ellis, the 35-year-old man who shot and killed 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell inside the Burger King at 51st and Capitol in January was sentenced today. Derrick Ellis was sentenced to four years probation and 12 months in the House of Correction. Ellis told police he was aiming...
CBS 58
Man sentenced in deadly Milwaukee Burger King shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Burger King employee accused of shooting and killing his teenage co-worker during a staged robbery was sentenced Friday, July 29. A remorseful Derrick Ellis will serve 12 months in prison for possession of a firearm while being convicted of an out-of-state felony and have four years of probation.
Milwaukee man charged with murder after drug deal robbery ends in fatal shooting
Prosecutors say Francisco J. Herrera, 33, is responsible for the death of Andre Lamon after attempting to rob him on March 28 near 9th and Cleveland in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
24th and North shooting; Milwaukee woman shot, police say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot during an argument Thursday morning, July 28. Police said the victim, 19, was shot near 24th and North around 11:40 a.m. She was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are seeking a known suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near Fiserv Forum; road rage related, police say
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident near Fiserv Forum that happened early Saturday, July 30. An apartment building near 6th and McKinley was struck around 2 a.m., but no one inside was injured. The incident is possibly road rage related, police said, and the...
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
CBS News
Decomposed body found inside apartment in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Waukegan police are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment Thursday afternoon. Police responded to an apartment, in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m., for a report of a deceased person. The call came from an individual who went into...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police ask for public's help to identify shooting suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened on Thursday, July 21 near 23rd and Atkinson. Police say at approximately 5:20 p.m., the suspect fired shots and subsequently struck a victim. The suspect then...
Car crashes into Waukesha apartment
The Waukesha Fire Department and Police Department were called to scene on Saturday after a car struck the side of a an apartment building.
