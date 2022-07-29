Some summer adventures...and other stuff...

annanews.com
KFVS12
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
wsiu.org
Rent One Park will have baseball in 2023
Marion's Rent One Park will be the home of a new baseball team in 2023. The park's owners and managers made the announcement Friday, as the 2022 Colt World Series kicked off. "Marion will be home to a brand-new baseball team in a collegiate, wooden bat baseball league. This is top-flight baseball. Players come from colleges across the country to play. The players use wooden bats because Major League Baseball scouts want to see how the college stars do with the same bats the pros use,” Rent One Park General Manager Dave Kost said.
wfcnnews.com
Budweiser Clydesdales returning to 100th Du Quoin State Fair
DU QUOIN - The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Du Quoin State Fair this year to celebrate the fair's 100th anniversary. The Clydesdales will be in action during a daily parade at the Du Quoin State Fair. Parades will be held at 6pm. The Clydesdales will also...
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
wsiu.org
Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
KFVS12
Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau
annanews.com
Joseph Madison ‘Jay’ Wilson
Joseph Madison “Jay” Wilson, 87, of Karnak, died at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky., with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 25, 1935, in Karnak, the youngest of three children of Lee Benhigam Wilson and Bonnie Claris Kean Wilson.
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
KFVS12
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
annanews.com
Robert E. Heisner
Robert E. Heisner, 94, of Metropolis, and formerly of Grand Chain, died at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis. Funeral services honoring the life of Robert E. Heisner were at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Congregational Church in Grand Chain, with his nephew, the Rev. Stephen Heisner and the Rev. Gerell Cain officiating. Music was provided by Rev. Stephen Heisner.
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
wfcnnews.com
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
Two IDOT workers shot near Mount Vernon, Ill.
Two IDOT workers were shot Wednesday night while working north of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
annanews.com
Self-defense classes to be offered in Anna
Two-self defense classes are planned at Coffman’s Martial Arts in Anna. One class is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. The second class is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The classes are open to those ages 12 to adult. A...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teenage girl reporting missing in Paducah found in good health
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court, wearing black biking shorts with a blue t-shirt and flip flops. Police say they do not believe she is currently in danger. If anyone has...
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Perry County during week ending July 6
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,943rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 352 total points, split between 324 single points and 188 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
wevv.com
Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A 10-year-old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff. The incident happened Friday at the Devil's Smoke Stack, where the girl fell 100 feet. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the next day.
KFVS12
Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous
focushillsboro.com
Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)
Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
