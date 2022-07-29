Bears’ Lucas Patrick Needs Surgery But His Return Timetable is Optimistic

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp
The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo 'throwing the heck out of the ball' after shoulder surgery
Individuals associated with the San Francisco 49ers continue to say positive things about veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has officially been replaced atop the depth chart by 2021 rookie Trey Lance and is still recovering from March shoulder surgery. Lance spoke with reporters Thursday and insisted Garoppolo served as "a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Willson Contreras hints at trade away from Cubs with Instagram activity
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras got something of a sendoff from the Wrigley Field faithful earlier in the week as the likelihood of a trade increases. On Friday, Contreras pulled a move that strongly suggested he is ready to move on. On Friday, fans noted that Contreras had completely scrubbed...
Look: Depressing Jimmy Garoppolo Training Camp Photo Is Going Viral
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear they're moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo and intend to trade him. However, the NFC West franchise has been unsuccessful in such an attempt. So where do things currently stand in this situation? Well, let's just say it's awkward. The 49ers don't want...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
Report: Mets balking at price to acquire Willson Contreras from Cubs
The New York Mets haven't given up their pursuit of Willson Contreras, but the price to acquire the Chicago Cubs catcher has been too high for the team, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, 30, earned his third career All-Star nod this season and is batting...
Yardbarker
Should The Giants Really Have Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo?
The trade market for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo is growing as preseason is nearly here. However, some very interesting teams are rumored to be interested in the 49ers quarterback. One of those teams is the New York Giants. But should they be interested in him when they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 Bears who impressed during the first week of training camp
The Chicago Bears have wrapped their first week of training camp. It included four practices, which included three in front of fans at Halas Hall. There were no shortage of storylines, including the rookies impressing and shifting along the offensive line. While the Bears haven’t put on the pads yet...
Watch: Jalen Ramsey plays catch with fans at training camp
Though he’s not on the injured list, Jalen Ramsey is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He’s getting in mental reps and staying engaged in practice, both with his teammates and coaches, and fans in attendance. On Saturday, with the stands packed to the brim with fans, Ramsey...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes thinks he is scrutinized more because he is black
Patrick Mahomes thinks that he is scrutinized more because he is black. Mahomes spoke with the media on Friday from Kansas City Chiefs training camp. He was asked whether he thinks he is evaluated differently because he is black. The comment came in the context of the Arizona Cardinals putting...
NBC Sports
Report: Van Jefferson seeing specialist about knee injury
Rams head coach Sean McVay would not say if wide receiver Van Jefferson‘s absence from practice Saturday was related to his offseason knee surgery, but it appears the two things are linked. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jefferson will be seeing a specialist about his knee on...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. It was reported Sunday night that the players' union will "stand by" Robinson's ruling and urged the NFL to do the same.
Yardbarker
Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”
We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
Yardbarker
Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One
The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
Comments / 0