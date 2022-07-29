Three families and one car combine in a story about generosity, hope, and the power of community

www.willitsnews.com
Willits News
Ukiah resident Mike Cannon’s journey to a solar all-electric home
In pursuing his long-term commitment to lower his carbon footprint, over the past 40 years Mike Cannon has converted his Ukiah home from all-electric to all-natural gas and now back again to all-electric energy. The Pilates instructor and former forester described his process during a recent luncheon presentation to members...
Willits News
Willits resident now oldest living Californian
Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
ksro.com
Another Fire Linked to Same Homeless Camp in Santa Rosa
For the second time this week, a homeless camp is linked with a fire in Santa Rosa. Thursday morning’s fire broke out at the site of the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, which was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. In recent days, it had been home to a one-tent homeless camp. The fire burned through the camp and about a quarter-acre of land. Firefighters doused the flames in about 20 minutes. No buildings were damaged and there are no reports of injuries.
ksro.com
Athena House in Santa Rosa Closes Today
Athena House, a drug addiction treatment center for women, is closing its doors for the final time. The facility in Santa Rosa will cease operations after 33 years today, when its last five clients finish their drug treatment programs. The choice to close Athena House was announced in May, citing a steep decline in the number of women being treated at the facility because of the pandemic. The company in charge also blames “inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation.” But, there’s a chance the closure won’t be forever. State Senator Mike McGuire, of Healdsburg, says he and his staff have had initial conversations with supporters about reviving Athena House. More detailed meetings are planned within the coming weeks.
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
The Mendocino Voice
Trash woes in Mendocino County; recycling centers closing and waste bins galore
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/29/22 – Parts of Mendocino County have been stricken with doubled-up waste bins, while others have lost or risk losing beloved recycling centers. Point Arena’s recycling provider, Recology, sought to close the recycling facility at Arena Cove in a dialogue session in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Willits News
Redwood Empire Fair in Ukiah announces 2022 VIP Award winners
The Board of Directors for the Redwood Empire Fair has announced the winners of this year’s Redwood Empire Fair VIP Awards, who will be celebrated at a special pre-fair kickoff Director’s Dinner. This year’s Agriculturist Award goes to John Harper, UCCE Livestock and Natural Resources adviser and county...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment facility for women, shutting its doors Friday
A much-needed, women-only drug treatment facility is closing, and Shirlee Zane is furious. The former Sonoma County Supervisor is now, among other things, a court-appointed special advocate for traumatized youths in the county’s foster system. In that role she was recently informed by a Child Protective Services officer working on her case that, although the child’s mother would soon be released from jail, there was no bed for her in any area drug treatment facility. Until the mother had completed treatment, she couldn’t be reunited with her child.
theava.com
Digging a Downtown Graveyard
We’ve seen renditions of the courthouse the State of California is threatening to inflict upon Ukiah, and the project is wrong and wrong. Mendocino County’s proposed courthouse is the wrong building in the wrong location. Otherwise, pretty peachy. The structure that no one wants will harm Ukiah, a...
mendocinobeacon.com
State of homelessness on the Mendocino Coast
FORT BRAGG, CA — No hard data exists to confirm how many homeless people are living in Fort Bragg or Mendocino Village, and accurate counts are impossible to acquire since most homeless do not stay in the same place for any length of time. It’s easy to count those who seek help from available programs, but some stay in the background, occasionally appearing at a local pantry for a bag lunch or to inquire about a pair of shoes.
KTVU FOX 2
Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
NBC Bay Area
OpenRoad: Yurok Tribe Makes History on California North Coast (Episode 79)
Travel north to the Klamath River where the Yurok Tribe is making history, forging a new partnership with state and national parks to tell their story and renew ancient ways. Celebrate the return of the condor, back from the brink of extinction and flying free in Northern California skies. And explore Sonoma County parks as visitors become stewards and learn how to Leave No Trace.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Luna, ‘Mamba,’ ‘Betsy’ and ‘Bluey
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — New dogs have joined Clearlake Animal Control’s lineup of adoptable canines this week. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
kymkemp.com
Visit Mendocino County Taps Into $1.7 Billion U.S. Cannabis Tourism Niche
It’s a budding industry and one that tourism destinations are quickly cultivating given legal cannabis sales in the U.S., are projected to hit $37 billion in 2024*. Just as wine turned California into a tourism hotspot, legal cannabis and tourism-related experiences are certain to blow the roof off. A key player in Northern California’s legendary Emerald Triangle, Visit Mendocino County stands ready to showcase its world-class cache. Due to the region’s unique terroir and diverse microclimates – the county’s cannabis and CBD products – coupled with Trinity and Humboldt counties – represent the largest cannabis-producing region in the United States. Not surprisingly, cannabis is Mendocino County’s top cash crop, ringing in at $131 million with 290 acres of licensed cultivation+. https://www.visitmendocino.com/canna-curious/.
Lake County News
Northshore Fire Protection District’s Fuels Management Team makes Lake County communities safer
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Since 2015, nearly two-thirds of Lake County’s landmass has been burned by wildfire. In response, groups throughout the county are taking urgent action to make our communities safer. Collaboration and partnership among firefighters and other fire protection professionals, tribal, county and city governments, community-based...
lakecountybloom.com
Camping in Lake County, Part 2: Pine Acres Blue Lakes Resort
If you haven’t read Part 1 of our camping series yet, you can catch up here. After two trips to Clear Lake Campgrounds and with the help of multiple Amazon orders and a trip to Costco, we felt more than prepared for our next camping trip. Dare I say, we felt even a bit cocky when we pulled into Pine Acres Resort at Blue Lakes. The attendant offered to help us back into our campsite. “No, we got this,” I smiled confidently as I helped David see to back into our space like the pro he’d already proven to be.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Crash on Albion Ridge Road [Mendocino County, CA]
Two Seriously Hurt in Auto Collision near Middle Ridge Road. The accident occurred around 1:08 p.m., near Middle Ridge Road on July 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located one victim unconscious on the ground. Paramedics quickly transported...
mendofever.com
In Light Of High Cyanotoxin Levels, Lake County Issues Guidance for Residents Getting Water from Clear Lake
The following is a press release from the County of Lake:. Our community’s defining feature, Clear Lake, is an expansive and biologically diverse ecosystem. As such, it is dynamic in water quality. This year, due to persistent drought and heat, we are witnessing unprecedented levels of cyanotoxins in some areas of Clear Lake. For Lake County residents with individual water systems that draw water directly from the lake using a private intake, drinking water may become unsafe when high levels of toxins are present.
mendofever.com
Tragic Apartment Fire in Ukiah Results in the Death of a Pregnant Mother and Three with Significant Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at approximately 5:11am, Ukiah PD personnel received an emergency call regarding a structure fire at the Redwood Manor Apartments Unit #28. The residence was enflamed and three residents were located outside of the building with injuries from the fire.
