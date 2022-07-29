Three families and one car combine in a story about generosity, hope, and the power of community

Athena House, a drug addiction treatment center for women, is closing its doors for the final time. The facility in Santa Rosa will cease operations after 33 years today, when its last five clients finish their drug treatment programs. The choice to close Athena House was announced in May, citing a steep decline in the number of women being treated at the facility because of the pandemic. The company in charge also blames “inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation.” But, there’s a chance the closure won’t be forever. State Senator Mike McGuire, of Healdsburg, says he and his staff have had initial conversations with supporters about reviving Athena House. More detailed meetings are planned within the coming weeks.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO