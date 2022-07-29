ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Billie Eilish to perform intimate, acoustic concert at Amoeba Music in Hollywood

By Madeline Spear
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0izY_0gyB3s9C00

Billie Eilish performs surprise, acoustic concert at Amoeba Music in Hollywood 02:23

Fans lined up early Friday outside of Amoeba Music in Hollywood to score entry into Billie Eilish's acoustic performance.

The record store announced the show on Twitter saying Eilish "is playing a special short acoustic set at Amoeba Hollywood TODAY at 12 p.m. to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of #HappierThanEver!"

As of 9 a.m., there was already a line outside of the store located at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. LA, CA 90028.

The store said there was still space to attend as of 9:54 a.m. but wristbands were going fast.

To attend, fans purchased the Happier Than Ever vinyl LP, poster bundle and performance admission wristband in-store.

Masks were required and strictly enforced, Amoeba said.

The store was closed to the public until 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95

Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for "Caesar's Hour" and the voice of Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," has died. She was 95.Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to "honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died at 89

Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as Nyota Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series" has died at the age of 89. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, announced Nichols'  death Sunday in a Facebook post. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away," he wrote. "Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
TVLine

Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon

Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
MOVIES
Robb Report

Entrepreneur Nick Boulle on His Rolex Collection, Porsche 911 and the Power of Unplugging

Click here to read the full article. As a second-generation jeweler, 33-year-old Nick Boulle, president of De Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, splits his time between his family’s sprawling 13,600-square-foot retail empire in Dallas, just off the city’s prestigious Preston Road, and its recently opened second, 3,500-square-foot store in Houston’s posh River Oaks District. The retailer is known for exceptional diamonds and watches—Patek Philippe and Rolex have dedicated showrooms in the Houston location—and both boutiques have become go-to destinations. When he’s not working the floor and acting as gatekeeper to De Boulle’s coveted inventory, Boulle can be found strapping in behind...
DALLAS, TX
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
131K+
Followers
24K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy