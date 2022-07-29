Billie Eilish to perform intimate, acoustic concert at Amoeba Music in Hollywood

Billie Eilish performs surprise, acoustic concert at Amoeba Music in Hollywood 02:23

Fans lined up early Friday outside of Amoeba Music in Hollywood to score entry into Billie Eilish's acoustic performance.

The record store announced the show on Twitter saying Eilish "is playing a special short acoustic set at Amoeba Hollywood TODAY at 12 p.m. to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of #HappierThanEver!"

As of 9 a.m., there was already a line outside of the store located at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. LA, CA 90028.

The store said there was still space to attend as of 9:54 a.m. but wristbands were going fast.

To attend, fans purchased the Happier Than Ever vinyl LP, poster bundle and performance admission wristband in-store.

Masks were required and strictly enforced, Amoeba said.

The store was closed to the public until 1 p.m.