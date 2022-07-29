A North Carolina Fast Food Restaurant Tried To Pay Workers With Food

country1037fm.com
George Lassiter
2d ago
Welll there goes their CHRISTIAN like values. You suppose to pay ppl with MONEY not food. I always knew chic-fi-la is full of false prophets (profits)
Timothy Beddard
2d ago
the key word is voluntary, someone that just wants something to do "a retired person". people are so confrontational
Jack Cutler
2d ago
first of all the company shouldn't have people volunteering to work for them for chicken sandwiches for one that's against the federal law how is chicken sandwich going to pay their rent the electric and why take jobs from people to get volunteers second of all who would want to work for a far right Christian company that doesn't want to pay their employees or pay for people to work for them chicken sandwiches is not a whole lot of money
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
