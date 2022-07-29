Radio Host “Vengeance” Movie May Be Worth Your While

country1037fm.com
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
Warner Bros scrap new Batgirl film after over £57m spent on its completion
Warner Bros have scrapped the new Batgirl film ahead of its release, despite over $70m (£57.4m) already being spent on its completion.The DC film, which was filmed in Glasgow, starred Leslie Grace as protagonist Barbara Gordon and was due to be released this year.Michael Keaton had reprised his role as Batman for the movie, with other big names such as JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser in the billing.A Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said the decision reflects “leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Big Brother 2023: ITV teases comeback of hit seriesRichard Madeley angers GMB viewers with ‘inappropriate’ question to Alessia RussoOne in five UK nightclubs have closed since the start of the pandemic
HER review – enigmatic star rocks, and sensuously rolls
The singer and multi-instrumentalist showcases her talents with terrific R&B songs as well as shredding Prince-style guitar solos
