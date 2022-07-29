Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for July 29, 2022

www.senate.mo.gov
Related
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats. U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday’s GOP primary, leaving Hartzler’s central 4th Congressional District and Long’s southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. The Republican primary for Hartzler’s seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July, although Campbell is primarily self-funded and has not been spending money. Republicans seeking Long’s seat include state Sens. Eric Burlison and Mike Moon and former state Sen. Jay Wasson, along with pastor Alex Bryant and Dr. Sam Alexander. Wasson is leading in fundraising.
Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?
Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate has raked in record-breaking contributions to unseat the incumbent Republican in Texas.
Judge rejects terrorism sentencing penalty in Jan. 6 case
U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich said applying the sentencing enhancement to Guy Reffitt would create an "unwarranted sentencing disparity" with other cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Democratic leaders blast party’s ‘risky and unethical’ meddling in GOP primaries
Signatories of the letter include former House Democratic leader Dick Gephardt and former Sen. Gary Hart.
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bumps, bipartisanship in long fight for semiconductor bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Five weeks ago, senior Biden administration aides gathered for their regular Thursday morning meeting about passing a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, worried that it could be in peril. After 18 months, the bipartisan effort to provide $52 billion for semiconductors was getting...
Comments / 0