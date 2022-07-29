Jimmy’s blog: SEC coach thinks Georgia will sustain high-level of success under Smart

BALTIMORE -- Following a brief hold-out, outside linebacker David Ojabo has signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.Considered a first-round talent coming out of Michigan before tearing his Achilles during a pro day workout, Ojabo was taken No. 45 overall by the Ravens in April's NFL Draft. Up until Tuesday, he was the only Ravens rookie who hadn't signed a contract.Under the tutelage of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who now occupies that same role with the Ravens, Ojabo teamed up with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to lead a unit that improved from 87th overall in yards per game to 20th. The Wolverines captured their first Big Ten Conference football title since 2004.The Nigerian-born linebacker moved to the United States from Scotland for high school at New Jersey's Blair Academy, where he played alongside Odafe Oweh, the Ravens' 2021 first-round pick.As a hold-out, Ojabo did not report to training camp last week.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO