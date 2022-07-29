Jimmy’s blog: SEC coach thinks Georgia will sustain high-level of success under Smart

www.wivk.com
Jackson State, the two-time defending SWAC women’s basketball champ, will participate in the WNIT. The post Jackson State to play in WNIT appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
BALTIMORE -- Following a brief hold-out, outside linebacker David Ojabo has signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.Considered a first-round talent coming out of Michigan before tearing his Achilles during a pro day workout, Ojabo was taken No. 45 overall by the Ravens in April's NFL Draft. Up until Tuesday, he was the only Ravens rookie who hadn't signed a contract.Under the tutelage of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who now occupies that same role with the Ravens, Ojabo teamed up with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to lead a unit that improved from 87th overall in yards per game to 20th. The Wolverines captured their first Big Ten Conference football title since 2004.The Nigerian-born linebacker moved to the United States from Scotland for high school at New Jersey's Blair Academy, where he played alongside Odafe Oweh, the Ravens' 2021 first-round pick.As a hold-out, Ojabo did not report to training camp last week.
Thanks to Coach John Calipari’s Flood Relief Telethon, a lot of money has been raised for the people of Kentucky who are currently suffering from one of the worst floods in recent memory. An open practice was set up by the SEC coaching legend, which at the latest report, has raised more than $2.4 ...
