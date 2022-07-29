After Two Hours of Public Comments, Planning Commission Continues Its Hearing on Nordic Aquafarms to Aug. 4

The Piercy Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) has a Type-3 fire engine to call their own. PVFD Fire Chief, Patrick Landergen wrote about the momentous occasion:. Today ushers in another milestone for the Piercy Volunteer Fire Department. We are currently replacing our type 3 engine with a much-needed upgrade. Our type 3 engine that’s being replaced was on loan to us by the United States Forest Service thru a program called the Federal Excess Property Program and served Piercy well for the last 17 or 18 years. Our replacement type 3 is better suited to our mission of suppressing fires and will enhance our abilities to respond to fires and increase the level of service provided to the community.

PIERCY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO