After Two Hours of Public Comments, Planning Commission Continues Its Hearing on Nordic Aquafarms to Aug. 4

Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — This past week has marked the four-year anniversary since the Carr Fire tore through Shasta County. So, we checked in with CAL Fire to see what they’ve been doing in that time when it comes to fire mitigation in Shasta and Trinity County.
PVFD Proud Owner of Type-3 Fire Engine to Protect the Rural District’s Residents
The Piercy Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) has a Type-3 fire engine to call their own. PVFD Fire Chief, Patrick Landergen wrote about the momentous occasion:. Today ushers in another milestone for the Piercy Volunteer Fire Department. We are currently replacing our type 3 engine with a much-needed upgrade. Our type 3 engine that’s being replaced was on loan to us by the United States Forest Service thru a program called the Federal Excess Property Program and served Piercy well for the last 17 or 18 years. Our replacement type 3 is better suited to our mission of suppressing fires and will enhance our abilities to respond to fires and increase the level of service provided to the community.
SURVEY: You Can Help Choose a Theme for the New Redwood Park Playground!
If you’ve been to the playground at Arcata’s Redwood Park recently, you’ve probably noticed that it’s not quite as nice as it once was. There is no longer a slide, some of structures are old and it just lacks the magic that one would expect in a playground surrounded by majestic redwoods.
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
DON’T LOOK UP: Humboldt Ruled Out as Landing Site For Chinese Space Junk
A giant Chinese rocket body is expected to fall out of the sky and strike Earth sometime Saturday which has led to something of an international “When and Where?” guessing game the past couple days. What a time to be alive. Well, good news: The Humboldt County Office...
The County Wanted to Buy This Whole Eureka Block. Now It’s Making a ‘Hail Mary’ Offer for One Small House On It.
Three years ago, the County of Humboldt was all set to pull the trigger on the purchase of three apartment buildings, two homes and a Raliberto’s Taco shop, all located on the 1000 block of Fourth Street in Eureka. The immediate plan was to demolish the structures and replace...
At Gill's by the Bay in Humboldt County, NorCal’s commercial whaling history is on display
Strong coffee. Delicious crab omelets. A harpoon gun?
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka
A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
Long lines at food Distribution at the BayShore mall by Food for People
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- For some in our community struggling economically the need for food has never been greater. That was evidenced today by the long lines for Food For People’s latest free produce distribution. Hundreds lining up in their cars at Eureka’s Bayshore mall for the free outdoor distribution. It provided nutritious seasonal produce along […] The post Long lines at food Distribution at the BayShore mall by Food for People appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
OBITUARY: Raymond Earl Dice, 1940-2022
Raymond passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at home, one month shy of his 82 birthday. He was born at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California the eldest son of Eloise and Walter Dice. He spent his youth in Oakland and San Leandro where he met his best and...
Blue Slide Road Closed After Crashed Car Found Abandoned Over the Edge
About 11:45 this morning, a person driving on Blue Slide Road between Rio Dell and Ferndale saw vehicle tracks going off the edge and over the embankment near Howe Creek Road. While law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene, a passerby made their way down the embankment and discovered that the occupants had abandoned the vehicle sometime after it crashed.
Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Hoopa residence for the report of a domestic violence victim with serious injuries. Deputies arrived at the residence and located an adult female victim....
(UPDATE) FIRE: Humboldt Smokehouse’s Smokehouse Goes Up in Flames During Lunch Rush
Humboldt Smokehouse owner Laura Bringhurst confirmed to the Outpost that no one was injured in the blaze. The fire started in her smoker, which is located in a small outbuilding to the rear of the restaurant. “I was finishing up my pork,” she said. “The day is ruined. The week...
CHP Seeking Driver That Fled Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in Salyer Wednesday, Leaving Other Driver With Major Injuries
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Aprili) west on SR-299 west of Campbell Ridge Road in the unincorporated area of Salyer located in Trinity County. Party #1 was approaching a right roadway curve. For undetermined reasons at this time, Party #1 was unable to safely negotiate the right roadway curve. Party #1 continued in a direct course of travel and crossed over the painted solid double yellow lines.
OBITUARY: Annabelle June Snell, 2020-2022
Born August 26, 2020, “Sissybelle” was the youngest of four siblings. Snuggles and hugs were her specialty and those moments will be forever cherished. Annabelle’s mom has treasured memories of cooking in the kitchen and handing Annabelle one of her wooden spoons each time Annabelle wandered by and requested one. Annabelle’s wooden spoons with her teeth marks on them are a keepsake now. She loved to see her dad come home from work and would squeal with delight when she spotted him.
