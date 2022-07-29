ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Americans Emmanuel Bor, Ednah Kurgat win at Wharf to Wharf Race

By Juan Reyes
Press Banner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pressbanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California

I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
247Sports

How Jeff Konya found his way to San Jose

Note: This is the third in a series of articles looking back at Jeff Konya’s first year as San Jose State athletics director. The previous stories were about his thoughts on his first year and specifically about the football program. Up next is a premium subscriber exclusive. Simon &...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
State
Colorado State
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
City
Scotts Valley, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
townandtourist.com

15 Best Monterey Hikes (Kid & Pet-Friendly Paths)

Among the most dramatic and scenic coastlines of the United States, the Central California seaboard is crafted by the endlessly powerful surge of the Pacific Ocean. The towering sea cliffs grip the rim of rugged wilderness, creating an overlooking vantage point of immeasurable and unparalleled beauty. Tucked away along the...
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe closing Sept. 7

Mission Cafe, a breakfast destination for San Juan Bautista residents and tourists alike, has lost its lease and will be vacating in less than two months. It’s the final act in an on-again, off-again series of negotiations with the Barragan family, owners of Golden Memorial Insurance, a BenitoLink sponsor, which has been going on for over a year.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KRON4 News

How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Maxwell
Person
Nikki Hiltz
Person
Reid Buchanan
Lookout Santa Cruz

The home as artistic masterpiece: A visit to the uniquely enchanting residence of Santa Cruz artist Michael Leeds

In his 75 years, he's excelled as an airbrush artist, a sculptor, a graphic designer, in interior design and architecture. But this story is about what might be Michael Leeds' greatest work of art: his home in a historic space called the Enterprise Iron Works building in downtown Santa Cruz, overlooking Squid Row near the Santa Cruz Art Center.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
dancingastronaut.com

Win two VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and more for DJ Diesel’s two California shows [Giveaway]

Dancing Astronaut has teamed up with none other than the legend DJ Diesel for back-to-back giveaways for both his San Jose show on August 5 and his Los Angeles show on August 6. Both hosted by Insomniac Events, the August 5 show will be hosted at San Jose Civic Center with Rusko, Yookie, Chee, and Celo while the August 6 date will take place at the Hollywood Palladium with Whipped Cream, YEHME2, Chee, and Celo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Usa Track And Field#First Mile#Wharf Race
San José Spotlight

San Jose dedicates funds to maintain its oldest park

The oldest municipal park in California just celebrated its 150th birthday, and yet its upkeep doesn’t get the love and respect it deserves. Nestled amid the rugged foothills of the Diablo mountains, Alum Rock Park offers 720 acres for residents and became critical open space during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were stuck indoors. Children who sat for hours in front of computers during distance learning escaped from the pandemic in nature, rolling hills and playgrounds.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara official accused of living out of state

Questions are swirling about whether a Santa Clara elected official, who holds a critical role handling everything from city records to council meeting details, lives in the city he serves. Emails to councilmembers this week claim the city clerk, Hosam Haggag, now lives in Washington, and asked if elected officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Sports
sanbenito.com

Beer Brawl invades downtown Hollister

Matthew Jimenez went on a beautiful Saturday drive with his family when they drove by Pour Decisions on San Benito Street. The family saw something going on and they decided to park the car, making their way to the unimaginable. “We saw the [wrestling] ring and we were like, ‘What...

Comments / 0

Community Policy