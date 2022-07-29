Americans Emmanuel Bor, Ednah Kurgat win at Wharf to Wharf Race

Dancing Astronaut has teamed up with none other than the legend DJ Diesel for back-to-back giveaways for both his San Jose show on August 5 and his Los Angeles show on August 6. Both hosted by Insomniac Events, the August 5 show will be hosted at San Jose Civic Center with Rusko, Yookie, Chee, and Celo while the August 6 date will take place at the Hollywood Palladium with Whipped Cream, YEHME2, Chee, and Celo.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO