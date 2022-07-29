ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holstein, WI

pleasantviewrealty.com

124 South Street, Plymouth, WI, USA

Welcome to the City of Plymouth and welcome to this Victorian home. Very spacious are the rooms and the floor plan has tons of open space…very attractive. Main level includes foyer with gorgeous wood and beautiful stairway, formal living room, formal dining room, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen, powder room and mudroom area. All 3 bedrooms plus 1-3/4 bath on upper level. Lower level has laundry and some rec room space. So many neat features including a wrap around porch (East and south side) plus a cozy side porch also on the south side. Hardwood flooring throughout much of the home. CB Wiring, furnace new in 2014, some windows new in 2019, siding new in 2020. Ready and waiting to be yours’.
PLYMOUTH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1903 Cardinal Parkway, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Unbelievable home on a spectacular property! Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated home on 1.08 acres in the Town of Sheboygan. The updates are numerous, the views are fabulous, and the finishes are top notch. The main level of the home offers a bright living/dining combination with patio doors to a new deck overlooking the private and secluded backyard. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and has beautiful, white cabinetry. There are two nice-sized bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks, jetted tub, and towel warmer. The lower level has a great family room, 2nd kitchenette, 3rd bedroom, lovely full bath, and ample storage. As if that’s not enough, there’s a gorgeous new sunroom overlooking the peaceful yard and creek. This is truly a must see!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A look inside Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Carve out some time for stepping into the new Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look around 110-thousand square feet of furniture – whether you are looking to design a college dorm rom or an entire home, you’ll find it there. Plus there’s still time to enjoy the outdoors on something new, with their selection of available patio furniture.
GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/30/22 Ribbon Cutting At Athena Cryo Studios

Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Athena Cryo Studios to commemorate their grand opening. Athena Cryo Studios is a premier medi spa serving Fond du Lac and the surrounding area. They are passionate about helping their clients achieve their individual health and beauty goals by offering advanced aesthetics and wellness services with a professional and compassionate approach.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kaukauna store sells another big lottery winner

The Republican candidates in the August 9 primary discussed taxes, inflation, and the 2024 presidential election. Doctors are seeing patients treated with Paxlovid test positive for COVID-19 again. They say it's not a problem with the drug not working, but perhaps the immune system in older adults not responding fast enough.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Hartman’s Owners Start GoFundMe to Help Their Employees Following Fire

The outpouring of support the Manitowoc community has shown Luisa and Austin Rehrauer, the owners of Hartman’s Bakery, is nothing short of heartwarming. The couple who has owned the iconic bakery since 2019 spoke with WOMT News and voiced their appreciation for everyone that has reached out. Austin said...
MANITOWOC, WI
travelnowsmart.com

11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay

Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cinnabon, three new stores, join Bay Park Square

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bakery is being added to the Bay Park Square Mall‘s lineup, as well as three other new stores. The new stores include two phone and electronic repair shops, MobileXpress and CellFix, an affordable clothing retailer for women, Daily Thread, and a Cinnabon.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good life jacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 am, crews...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailyphew.com

Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest

I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Breaking into a Home by Using a Hatchet

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home by using a hatchet. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Richmond Avenue on July 26th to investigate the burglary report. The 32-year-old suspect used the hatchet to...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI

