www.pleasantviewrealty.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curdsJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
pleasantviewrealty.com
124 South Street, Plymouth, WI, USA
Welcome to the City of Plymouth and welcome to this Victorian home. Very spacious are the rooms and the floor plan has tons of open space…very attractive. Main level includes foyer with gorgeous wood and beautiful stairway, formal living room, formal dining room, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen, powder room and mudroom area. All 3 bedrooms plus 1-3/4 bath on upper level. Lower level has laundry and some rec room space. So many neat features including a wrap around porch (East and south side) plus a cozy side porch also on the south side. Hardwood flooring throughout much of the home. CB Wiring, furnace new in 2014, some windows new in 2019, siding new in 2020. Ready and waiting to be yours’.
pleasantviewrealty.com
1903 Cardinal Parkway, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Unbelievable home on a spectacular property! Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated home on 1.08 acres in the Town of Sheboygan. The updates are numerous, the views are fabulous, and the finishes are top notch. The main level of the home offers a bright living/dining combination with patio doors to a new deck overlooking the private and secluded backyard. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and has beautiful, white cabinetry. There are two nice-sized bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks, jetted tub, and towel warmer. The lower level has a great family room, 2nd kitchenette, 3rd bedroom, lovely full bath, and ample storage. As if that’s not enough, there’s a gorgeous new sunroom overlooking the peaceful yard and creek. This is truly a must see!
wearegreenbay.com
A look inside Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Carve out some time for stepping into the new Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look around 110-thousand square feet of furniture – whether you are looking to design a college dorm rom or an entire home, you’ll find it there. Plus there’s still time to enjoy the outdoors on something new, with their selection of available patio furniture.
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
hometownbroadcasting.com
7/30/22 Ribbon Cutting At Athena Cryo Studios
Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Athena Cryo Studios to commemorate their grand opening. Athena Cryo Studios is a premier medi spa serving Fond du Lac and the surrounding area. They are passionate about helping their clients achieve their individual health and beauty goals by offering advanced aesthetics and wellness services with a professional and compassionate approach.
Manitowoc businesses expect customer increase after 8th, 10th Streets conversion
Fast forward to 2022, and on Aug. 15, Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets will switch into two-way roads.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna store sells another big lottery winner
The Republican candidates in the August 9 primary discussed taxes, inflation, and the 2024 presidential election. Doctors are seeing patients treated with Paxlovid test positive for COVID-19 again. They say it's not a problem with the drug not working, but perhaps the immune system in older adults not responding fast enough.
seehafernews.com
Hartman’s Owners Start GoFundMe to Help Their Employees Following Fire
The outpouring of support the Manitowoc community has shown Luisa and Austin Rehrauer, the owners of Hartman’s Bakery, is nothing short of heartwarming. The couple who has owned the iconic bakery since 2019 spoke with WOMT News and voiced their appreciation for everyone that has reached out. Austin said...
travelnowsmart.com
11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay
Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
wearegreenbay.com
Cinnabon, three new stores, join Bay Park Square
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bakery is being added to the Bay Park Square Mall‘s lineup, as well as three other new stores. The new stores include two phone and electronic repair shops, MobileXpress and CellFix, an affordable clothing retailer for women, Daily Thread, and a Cinnabon.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good life jacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 am, crews...
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Breaking into a Home by Using a Hatchet
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home by using a hatchet. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Richmond Avenue on July 26th to investigate the burglary report. The 32-year-old suspect used the hatchet to...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neenah Foundry to lay off 115 workers
In a letter from Kris Chosa, the Vice President of Human Resources, the Neenah Foundry is set to lay off 115 workers by September.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Police in Village of Slinger, WI issue a Scam Alert | By Slinger Police Department
August 1, 2022 – Slinger, WI – A Village of Slinger employee received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the “Slinger Village Police Department” and spoofed the Police Department’s phone number (262-644-6441) so it appeared on the employee’s caller ID.
Comments / 0