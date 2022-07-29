ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Archaeologists on surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in vanished Oregon lumber company town

By Tom Banse
KUOW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kuow.org

Comments / 1

Related
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE
33andfree

Adventure Into Oregon's Best Caves

Have you ever explored a cave before? It was something that took a lot for me to try out. Climb down underground into the darkness. No thanks. Our first cave we checked out was actually in Arizona and I actually had a good time. There were a lot of people so somehow that made me feel safe. Then once we got to Oregon, we read about how many caves there were, which in Deschutes National Forest along there are about 700 and set out to explore as many as we could.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prairie City, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
WWEEK

Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre

Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- The McKinney Fire may be burning at the Oregon-California border, but it is already hitting close to home in the Portland area. The Oregon State Fire Marshall has sent firefighters from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas counties to help, which includes over 40 firefighters and 12 engines. Rep....
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons

Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Company Town#Lumber#Japanese American#Chinese#Basque#Filipino#White Pine Mill#Worke
KGW

Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California

YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
GEARHART, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Lake Oswego Review

Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon

The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon

While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Life Finds Home on Ropes Beneath Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Seaside, Oregon) - For such a beautiful place, the ocean is actually fairly weird. On the surface it's all calming waves and hypnotizing tidelines, but underneath life is doing some extraordinary stuff. Just beyond those lovely beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, the real estate gets bizarre. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: closeup of a stalked tunicate on a rope)
SEASIDE, OR
beachconnection.net

N. Oregon Coast's Cape Meares Lighthouse / Gift Shop Again Open to Public

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes, one of the more curious and cutesy lighthouses of the Oregon coast sits, tucked down beneath the hills and forest of Cape Meares. The little lighthouse and its gift shop have been closed for what seems like forever, since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down the entire Oregon coast in March of 2020.
OCEANSIDE, OR
thelundreport.org

Even Without COVID Surge, Oregon Hospitals Nearly Full

A lack of hospital bed capacity coupled with staffing shortages has health care workers across Oregon on high alert. On a Wednesday in late July, only one intensive care unit bed was available among four counties, including the bulk of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River to the rural town of Mayville in Gilliam County, nearly two hours away. The four-county region has only six ICU beds and 12 non-ICU hospital beds.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy