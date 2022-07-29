Archaeologists on surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in vanished Oregon lumber company town

Have you ever explored a cave before? It was something that took a lot for me to try out. Climb down underground into the darkness. No thanks. Our first cave we checked out was actually in Arizona and I actually had a good time. There were a lot of people so somehow that made me feel safe. Then once we got to Oregon, we read about how many caves there were, which in Deschutes National Forest along there are about 700 and set out to explore as many as we could.

