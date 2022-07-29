Archaeologists on surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in vanished Oregon lumber company town

kuow.org
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
Adventure Into Oregon's Best Caves
Have you ever explored a cave before? It was something that took a lot for me to try out. Climb down underground into the darkness. No thanks. Our first cave we checked out was actually in Arizona and I actually had a good time. There were a lot of people so somehow that made me feel safe. Then once we got to Oregon, we read about how many caves there were, which in Deschutes National Forest along there are about 700 and set out to explore as many as we could.
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- The McKinney Fire may be burning at the Oregon-California border, but it is already hitting close to home in the Portland area. The Oregon State Fire Marshall has sent firefighters from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas counties to help, which includes over 40 firefighters and 12 engines. Rep....
klcc.org
Former Oregon governor candidate Nick Kristof donates his remaining political cash — but still has plans for its use
Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof is getting out of politics and back into journalism. Now he needs to figure out how he’ll spend all his unused political cash. The longtime New York Times columnist abandoned that prestigious post last year in order to attempt a run at the...
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
KUOW
Washington heat wave kills 10. Emergency rooms treat 540 heat victims
Medical officials now believe excessive heat has killed at least 10 people in Washington state since July 25. That figure is based on preliminary reports from county coroners and the Washington Department of Health. State officials didn’t have the location of all the deaths, but we know that at least...
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
‘A tough road’: Several factors drag down Oregon cannabis sales
The pandemic boom may be coming to an end for Oregon’s cannabis industry.
Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
'This is ridiculous': Johnson responds to Kotek's challenge to condemn Confederate flag at rallies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek publicly called on unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson last week to condemn the presence of Confederate flags at her campaign rallies. The challenge spawned from a Johnson campaign event in St. Helens that Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) covered one day earlier....
beachconnection.net
Life Finds Home on Ropes Beneath Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Seaside, Oregon) - For such a beautiful place, the ocean is actually fairly weird. On the surface it's all calming waves and hypnotizing tidelines, but underneath life is doing some extraordinary stuff. Just beyond those lovely beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, the real estate gets bizarre. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: closeup of a stalked tunicate on a rope)
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast's Cape Meares Lighthouse / Gift Shop Again Open to Public
(Oceanside, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes, one of the more curious and cutesy lighthouses of the Oregon coast sits, tucked down beneath the hills and forest of Cape Meares. The little lighthouse and its gift shop have been closed for what seems like forever, since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down the entire Oregon coast in March of 2020.
thelundreport.org
Even Without COVID Surge, Oregon Hospitals Nearly Full
A lack of hospital bed capacity coupled with staffing shortages has health care workers across Oregon on high alert. On a Wednesday in late July, only one intensive care unit bed was available among four counties, including the bulk of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River to the rural town of Mayville in Gilliam County, nearly two hours away. The four-county region has only six ICU beds and 12 non-ICU hospital beds.
Comments / 1