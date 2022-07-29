ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course…

By Zack Linly
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6mkd_0gyAfwie00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsOVn_0gyAfwie00

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker throws hats to supporters of former President Donald Trump during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022, in Commerce, Georgia. | Source: Megan Varner / Getty

G eorgia Senate candidate and Lie Like a Trump imaginary contest winner Herschel Walker has officially secured the endorsement of the Border Patrol union, and all I can think is —gee, I hope they don’t mistake him for a Haitian migrant .

All jokes aside, there’s nothing terribly surprising about the fact that this conservative union group chose to throw its support behind the most clueless , perpetually dishonest and anti-intellectual politician in the congressional race, because —what does it matter what a clown Walker is so long as he’s a right-winger who will tow the narrative? I mean, what else is the union going to do, back Raphael Warnock and the counter-narrative that even migrants crossing the border illegally deserve to be treated like actual human beings who aren’t automatically assumed to be drug, crime and human trafficking machines?

“With border crossings up 78% since last year, we are experiencing an influx of crime, drugs, and human trafficking in this country,” NBPC President Brandon Judd said, according to Fox News . “Georgia citizens are paying the price of the irresponsible soft-on-crime policies from Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden firsthand. It’s time to elect a strong leader who will always prioritize the safety of Georgia and U.S. citizens, and that person is Herschel Walker.”

Walker, of course, happily accepted the endorsement and gave a sappy statement full of claims he knows he won’t be troubled to back up with evidence or even examples because his constituents are a bunch of MAGA morons who are just happy to see a Black man speak in verbal whiteface.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council,” Walker said. “On the campaign trail, I’m often reminded of how Georgians don’t feel safe in their own communities, and our law enforcement heroes are being abandoned — and even demonized — by our leaders in Washington.”

From Fox News:

Walker accused Warnock of “pushing a soft-on-crime and open border” agenda: “I will always back the blue, and I will work to support them in the U.S. Senate.”

Walker has pledged to provide more funding, support and protection for Border Patrol — while supporting border security measures including physical barriers, technology. His office has also said he would “empower Border Patrol to do the job they were hired to do, not demonize them at every turn.”

Warnock has criticized a “broken” immigration system and his campaign is calling for “comprehensive immigration reform that fixes our broken system, keeps our nation safe, and provides a reasonable path to citizenship.”

Funny thing though: Just a handful of years ago, Walker’s stance on immigration wasn’t that far off from Warnock’s.

In 2015, Walker told USA Today “he supports Trump’s idea of building a wall between the U.S.-Mexico border, but does not agree with Trump’s most controversial position: deporting the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.” Walker also reportedly “said he would like to see a plan that enables immigrants to earn citizenship.”

Granted, he spent the rest of that interview dry-humping Donald Trump’s leg until Trump’s Tang-flavored honey-doo-doo got all over his suit (I’m guessing) but that doesn’t change the fact that not all that long ago, his opinion on immigration policy was damn near reasonable (he was still team: “Build that wall,” so…) and certainly would not have earned him an endorsement by a staunchly anti-immigration union.

But, whatever —this is just garden variety conservative politics as usual. It’s all just an effort to make America oppressive as usual. (MAOAU doesn’t make for a catchy acronym though.)

SEE ALSO:

Sen. Raphael Warnock Put Herschel Walker’s Debate Dodging On Blast In New Ad

Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations


The post Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course… appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the prominent Michigan Republican family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, as well as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and several anti-abortion organizations. The mother of four made education a top issue of her campaign, saying she wants to keep drag queens and talk of sex and gender out of elementary schools. She opposes abortion, except to save the life of the mother, and says Michigan should eliminate the requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons. Dixon is a former steel industry executive who also hosted a conservative program on a streaming channel and once acted in low-budget zombie movies in what her campaign described as an “admittedly lame” hobby. She also has backing from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, several anti-abortion groups, and the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government

Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County sets the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. After November’s general election, with key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Politics#Campaign Finance#Immigration Reform#Republican#Senate#The Border Patrol Union#Haitian#Nbpc#Fox News
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 161 of the invasion

A group of Russian soldiers have accused their commanders of jailing them in eastern Ukraine for refusing to take part in the war. About 140 soldiers were detained and four have filed complaints with an investigative committee, said Maxim Grebenyuk, head of Moscow-based group Military Ombudsman. Russia has accused the...
MILITARY
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

85
Followers
221
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy