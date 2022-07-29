ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centurion

Pennsylvania’s First Lady Visits Bucks Campus to Discuss Food Insecurity

Bucks County Community College welcomed Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf on Monday, June 27, to the Newtown Campus for a discussion with students about food insecurity. First Lady Wolf toured the Bucks campus, learning just how the college is addressing the basic needs of its students with programs like the campus food market, according to a college press release.
NEWTOWN, PA
wdiy.org

Final Arguments Heard in Pennsylvania’s School Funding Trial

Final arguments were made this week in a trial that could radically change how Pennsylvania’s schools are funded. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports, these post-trial arguments set the stage for a Commonwealth Court decision, and likely appeals to the state Supreme Court. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania unveils new anti-litter campaign

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has launched a new anti-litter campaign — “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the campaign Monday, Aug. 1. It follows the release of a Litter Action Plan last year. “As a commonwealth we recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” said […]
timespub.com

Spotlight: Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania

Most people are not sure where to begin when trying to navigate services available to people as they age. In fact, the majority of people don’t realize what services they will need or are available until the time arises. Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania provides one place where seniors, their families and caregivers can obtain information on and access to professionals that provide these services. All information is available on the website seniorservicesnetwork-sepa.com which provides a summary of resources and contact information for the professionals that can assist you. The services provided include assisted living, continuous care, home care, hospice, legal, financial, insurance, move management, real estate, technology, elder advocacy and even pet services.
The Free Press - TFP

The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania

There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
Pocono Update

Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier

The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
WTAJ

PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
MyChesCo

Executive Order Protects Abortion Services in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently discussed the perceived effects of abortion bans for victims of domestic violence and the recently signed executive order allowing out-of-state residents to seek reproductive health care services in Pennsylvania without fear of prosecution. “Bans on abortion increase rates of maternal mortality, cause...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
MyChesCo

PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice

HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thesportspage.blog

Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1

Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Veronica Charnell Media

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families

Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.
YourErie

Wolf Administration announces $13 million in tax credits for farmers’ investments

Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. According to a release, Tax credits through Pennsylvania’s innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

