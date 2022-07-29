ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
timespub.com

Spotlight: Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania

Most people are not sure where to begin when trying to navigate services available to people as they age. In fact, the majority of people don’t realize what services they will need or are available until the time arises. Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania provides one place where seniors, their families and caregivers can obtain information on and access to professionals that provide these services. All information is available on the website seniorservicesnetwork-sepa.com which provides a summary of resources and contact information for the professionals that can assist you. The services provided include assisted living, continuous care, home care, hospice, legal, financial, insurance, move management, real estate, technology, elder advocacy and even pet services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centurion

Pennsylvania’s First Lady Visits Bucks Campus to Discuss Food Insecurity

Bucks County Community College welcomed Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf on Monday, June 27, to the Newtown Campus for a discussion with students about food insecurity. First Lady Wolf toured the Bucks campus, learning just how the college is addressing the basic needs of its students with programs like the campus food market, according to a college press release.
NEWTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania has more teachers, fewer students, and there's still a teacher shortage; here's how

The Center Square — Teachers unions, public school officials and the Pennsylvania's Department of Education say the state has a teacher shortage. Data analyzed by The Center Square, however, shows there has been an increase in the number of teachers against a dropping enrollment. Still, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Education explained how shortages do remain. "School districts are using emergency permits to fill vacancies because they...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Monroe, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Wayne, PA
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Final Arguments Heard in Pennsylvania’s School Funding Trial

Final arguments were made this week in a trial that could radically change how Pennsylvania’s schools are funded. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports, these post-trial arguments set the stage for a Commonwealth Court decision, and likely appeals to the state Supreme Court. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Third-party candidates file to run for Pennsylvania governor, Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Taylor
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Foundation#Board Chair#Charity#New Board#Cfe#Wilkes University#First National Bank#Neighborworks Nepa#Mid Valley Hospital
WBRE

$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley planners raise major concerns over 5.9M square feet of industrial space eyed for Slate Belt

A proposed industrial park with 12 buildings totaling nearly 5.9 million square feet on 800-plus acres in the Slate Belt will require significant investments in traffic improvements and potentially wastewater treatment to be successful. That’s the read of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which on Thursday night discussed an early...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy