www.happeningsmagazinepa.com
Related
Community Champion: Tara Mugford Wilson
This month, The Luzerne Foundation welcomed its new Chairperson, Tara Mugford Wilson! A Dallas, PA native, Wilson has always been an active an
timespub.com
Spotlight: Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania
Most people are not sure where to begin when trying to navigate services available to people as they age. In fact, the majority of people don’t realize what services they will need or are available until the time arises. Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania provides one place where seniors, their families and caregivers can obtain information on and access to professionals that provide these services. All information is available on the website seniorservicesnetwork-sepa.com which provides a summary of resources and contact information for the professionals that can assist you. The services provided include assisted living, continuous care, home care, hospice, legal, financial, insurance, move management, real estate, technology, elder advocacy and even pet services.
Centurion
Pennsylvania’s First Lady Visits Bucks Campus to Discuss Food Insecurity
Bucks County Community College welcomed Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf on Monday, June 27, to the Newtown Campus for a discussion with students about food insecurity. First Lady Wolf toured the Bucks campus, learning just how the college is addressing the basic needs of its students with programs like the campus food market, according to a college press release.
Pennsylvania has more teachers, fewer students, and there's still a teacher shortage; here's how
The Center Square — Teachers unions, public school officials and the Pennsylvania's Department of Education say the state has a teacher shortage. Data analyzed by The Center Square, however, shows there has been an increase in the number of teachers against a dropping enrollment. Still, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Education explained how shortages do remain. "School districts are using emergency permits to fill vacancies because they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
wdiy.org
Final Arguments Heard in Pennsylvania’s School Funding Trial
Final arguments were made this week in a trial that could radically change how Pennsylvania’s schools are funded. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports, these post-trial arguments set the stage for a Commonwealth Court decision, and likely appeals to the state Supreme Court. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
fox29.com
Third-party candidates file to run for Pennsylvania governor, Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while...
RELATED PEOPLE
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Pennsylvania nursing candidates can now enter the field faster
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania took a step towards closing the nursing shortage gap today. Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman announced that recent nursing graduates can receive a temporary practice permit (TPP) more quickly than in the past, thanks to a more lenient policy. TPPs allow students...
gridphilly.com
Pennsylvania is the first major fossil fuel state to enter the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Pennsylvania’s recent entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) made it the first major fossil fuel-producing state to join, but the move had its share of detractors. After much legal and public debate, the agreement has been put into effect. Here’s everything you need to know. What...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Offers Up To $5,750 Grant To Qualifying Students
The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) reminds students that an accumulative $5,750 PA State Grant money is still available for qualifying students until August 1.
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
Lehigh Valley planners raise major concerns over 5.9M square feet of industrial space eyed for Slate Belt
A proposed industrial park with 12 buildings totaling nearly 5.9 million square feet on 800-plus acres in the Slate Belt will require significant investments in traffic improvements and potentially wastewater treatment to be successful. That’s the read of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which on Thursday night discussed an early...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rural Pa. hospital that plans to close must slow down, give more detail, state says
The Pennsylvania Department of Health wants more details from a rural hospital that intended to close in less than three months. The unexpected news of the closing of Berwick Hospital Center caused turmoil in a rural community 100 miles northeast of Harrisburg. The hospital owner is being required to “resubmit...
Pennsylvanians among healthiest sleepers in U.S., says study
One of the biggest contributors to good health is a solid night’s sleep. And, according to a new study, Pennsylvanians have this whole getting a healthy amount of shuteye thing down pat. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. brewery is one of the ‘coolest’ around’: ranking. Counting Sheep is...
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
Pennsylvania Dutch Food Highlight: Pickled Eggs and Chow Chow
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are amazing, aren't they? When pickled, all the better. Today it's all about modest foods made delicious by pickling. If you're into this art of preserving foods, you probably know that the summer season is the best time to can and preserve it.
Comments / 0