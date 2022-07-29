Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

www.state.gov
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
A Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit Would be a Trump China Foreign Policy Triumph
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential trip next month to the self-ruling, China-claimed island of Taiwan would mark yet another victory for former President Donald Trump's shift to a more aggressive foreign policy toward Beijing. Reported plans for the upcoming trip, which first appeared last week in the Financial...
U.S. tells China that its support for Russia in Ukraine complicates relations
China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at an already difficult time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart.
CNBC
Biden-Xi make plans to meet in person, U.S. official says — and China's leader has strong words on Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a call Thursday with plans to arrange their first in-person meeting since Biden took office, a senior U.S. official said during a briefing. Xi stuck to strong words on the Taiwan issue, while Biden said the U.S. position has not...
China warns of a possible military response to Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip
China once again warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against visiting Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Defense signaled there could be a military response. "If the US insists on taking its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by," a spokesperson said. China suggested Tuesday that there could be...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Solomon Islands PM rules out China military base and says Australia is ‘security partner of choice’
Exclusive: In his first interview since the security deal with Beijing, Manasseh Sogavare says he would only call on China if there was a ‘gap’ that Australia could not fill
U.S. Slams China "Intimidation" of Philippines After South China Sea Ruling
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed a U.S. commitment to defend the Philippines if its forces are attacked in the South China Sea.
China’s military ‘will not sit idly by’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
Amid increasingly hostile threats from China, news outlets are reporting that Nancy Pelosi will go ahead with a visit to Taiwan despite efforts from the Biden administration to warn her off the stop. Tingting Liu, a foreign affairs correspondent with the Taiwanese news channel TVBS, reported that sources had told...
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
As U.S. defends Ukraine at U.N., China warns against challenge over Taiwan
UNITED NATIONS, July 29 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of double standards at the United Nations on Friday for challenging Beijing's sovereignty over Taiwan while emphasizing the principle of sovereignty for Ukraine after Russian forces invaded.
Japan notifies Russia and other countries of ex-PM Abe's state funeral
TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.
As Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off a closely watched Asia tour on Monday in Singapore as China warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if she were to visit Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.
International Business Times
U.S. And Japan Pursue Commercial Diplomacy To Counter China, Envoy To Tokyo Says
Chips, batteries and energy are key collaboration areas between the United States and Japan as the allies seek to secure supply chains and counter China, Washington's envoy to Tokyo said. Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel has focused on "commercial diplomacy" since arriving as U.S. ambassador this year, pushing for business...
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi begins Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan
BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.
China again threatens 'consequences' if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent Monday in Singapore, Chinese officials again threatened "consequences" should she decide to visit Taiwan.
Chinese company eyes Solomon Islands deep-water port
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry planation with a deep-water port and World War II airstrip in Solomon Islands amid persistent concerns that China wants to establish a naval foothold in the South Pacific country. A delegation from China Forestry Group...
Possible Pelosi visit elicits shrugs in Taiwan, long the focal point of geopolitical standoff
Taiwanese people are used to threats of force by China, and urge the House Speaker to visit. But it's a crisis not of their making.
Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan
BEIJNG — (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory.
North Korea slams US-South Korea-Japan military cooperation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday slammed the United States, South Korea and Japan for pushing to boost their trilateral military cooperation targeting the North, warning that the move is prompting urgent calls for the country to reinforce its military capability. North Korea has long cited...
