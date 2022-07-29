For Oscar Isaac, life — and acting — is all about impermanence

www.npr.org
Related
NPR
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, best known as Star Trek's communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, died Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son Kyle Johnson wrote on the website Uhura.com. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
NPR
Searching for TV shows to watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+
For every buzzed about show like Netflix's Stranger Things or Apple TV's Ted Lasso, there are a dozen other shows that just go under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time?. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. For every buzzed-about show, like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso,"...
NPR
B.J. Novak learned a lot about himself — and Texas — while working on 'Vengeance'
B.J. Novak says his new movie, Vengeance, is all about breaking down assumptions — an experience he had onscreen as its lead actor, but also off-camera as its writer and director. The dark comedy follows Ben, a New York City-based journalist who travels to small-town Texas to investigate the...
NPR
Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism
Beyoncé will change a lyric in one of the songs on Renaissance in order to remove an offensive and ableist term. Related Story: Bow down, Queen Bey's 'Renaissance' era has finally arrived. On the album's 11th track, "Heated," which features Beyoncé and Drake among its writers, is the word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
In a new memoir in verse, Alora Young traces the lives of generations of Black women
A young Black woman coming of age traced her life back through generations of mothers in her family. ALORA YOUNG: My name is Alora Young. I'm 19 years old. I'm a poet. I'm an activist. And I am a lover. FADEL: Young has a gift for spoken word. And she...
NPR
Amanda Shires talks new album 'Take It Like A Man'
AMANDA SHIRES: (Singing) I was snared by your wrist. CORLEY: For years, she's been out there making quite a name for herself while also performing alongside country music legends. She's won music awards, formed the country supergroup of female musicians, the Highwomen, performs with her husband's band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, all while releasing solo albums. Her latest was released Friday, and it's called "Take It Like A Man."
NPR
Jeff Tweedy talks about what led to Wilco's first true country album
A band that's resisted the country label for a majority of their career just went and made their version of a country record. Wilco, born out of alt-country band Uncle Tupelo, released their 12th studio album, Cruel Country, this spring. It is, by their admission, their first true country album. It's also a meditation on the current state of affairs in America, one that is complicated and flawed, as Jeff Tweedy tells it.
Tell Us The Wildest Thing You've Ever Done For A Friend
Besides picking them up at the airport at 4 a.m., like me.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Irredeemable’ Batgirl movie unexpectedly cancelled despite being in final stages
The previously announced Batgirl film starring In the Heights actor Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser will not be released at all, Warner Bros Discovery has unexpectedly announced, despite shooting already being completed and the film being in post-production. Directed by Ms Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall...
Comments / 0