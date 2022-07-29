Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air

www.wave3.com
Related
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
wymt.com
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At least 61 Appalachian Regional Hospital employees have ‘lost everything’ according to CEO Hollie Phillips. Phillips also said 30 employees are missing, hoping that number will decrease as phone and internet are restored. Kentucky State Police has information on how to report missing loved...
RELATED PEOPLE
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: SATURDAY, JULY 30, 10 A.M.
Kentucky Power Storm Update: Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. Devastating flooding earlier in the week caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky. No rain is expected on Saturday, but there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the weekend. Summary. Kentucky Power’s focus is to...
Kentucky flooding: 4 siblings among fatalities, relatives say; death toll rises to 25
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed on Saturday that the death toll in the fatal flooding in eastern Kentucky rose to 25. That number includes four siblings from the same family, relatives told news outlets. The bodies of the four children were recovered in the eastern Kentucky...
A Couple's Four Young Children Died In The Kentucky Floods
The children, ages 8, 6, 4, and 2, were killed after being swept away from their parents' grip in the deadly floods that devastated Kentucky.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
WHAS 11
Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's more than just humans suffering from flooding in eastern Kentucky, and right now, the Kentucky Humane Society is stepping in to provide much needed relief. KHS has taken in over 100 shelter animals from flooded communities to give animal advocates more room to focus on...
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. The flames have been going all Saturday morning at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. The homeowner wasn’t home when the fire started. He – and everyone in […]
Elderly woman rescued from Kentucky flooding, seen in viral photo sitting in 4 feet of water
A 98-year-old woman was rescued from Kentucky flooding, and is now the subject of a viral photo showing her sitting on her bed surrounded by four feet of water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
50 dogs rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky arrive in NYC
NEW YORK -- Animal shelters across the nation are overcrowded and desperate, and the need increases when a natural disaster hits, like the flooding in Kentucky.Saturday, some big-hearted New Yorkers went out of their way to help, welcoming a live cargo special delivery in Hell's Kitchen.Fifty dogs arrived from Kentucky, where flooding is ravaging the eastern section of the state.Stella the puppy was handed off to foster owners Stephanie Cajucom and Adam Lernihan."It feels so good," Cajucom said."We're excited to get our dog a friend for a couple of weeks," Lernihan told CBS2's Dave Carlin.The Hell's Kitchen animal rescue Muddy...
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
Comments / 0