Jared Allen Being Added to Vikings’ Ring of Honor – Here’s Why

What Makes Writing Good?Sarah Rose
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber Gibson
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhel
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun Turner
Vikings value return of rejuvenated tight end Irv Smith Jr.
EAGAN, Minn. — The evidence of Irv Smith Jr.'s rejuvenated outlook jumps out from underneath his chinstrap, an ink outline of a butterfly on the left side of his neck that signifies a fresh start.After a freak knee injury that occurred while making a pedestrian weakside block in a preseason game, knocking him out of the 2021 season, Smith has returned his enviable tight end skills and up-for-anything personality to a Minnesota Vikings offense that badly missed him. Fully recovered from surgery to fix a torn meniscus, Smith has been cleared to practice without limitation."It's like a new beginning. All...
Yardbarker
Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins
More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
Mitchell Trubisky on Steelers QB competition: 'Coach Tomlin is very transparent about the situation'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has made former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky the man to beat in the quarterback competition also involving first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph. Trubisky has been atop the depth chart since he signed with the...
The Athletic's Chad Graff is leaving the Vikings beat
Graff has covered Minnesota sports for the past ten years.
Jared Allen Announced as Vikings' Newest Ring of Honor Inductee
Allen will be officially inducted at halftime of the Vikings' game against the Cardinals in October.
Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 3: Kirk Cousins Sharp at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Vikings' practice at the stadium was fairly uneventful, but Cousins looked good.
LISTEN: Ken Dorsey is "not trying to mess with the Bills offensive identity"
Ken Dorsey joined Howard Simon and Jeremy White this morning on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” to discuss his new role as Bills offensive coordinator, and the pressure/expectations he faces heading into the 2022 NFL Season
Vikings' Zimmer & Cousins didn't mix, but new head coach O'Connell shows promise for mending player relations
By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- Now that it's no longer a secret that former head coach Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins did not see eye to eye, it's relatively encouraging to see incumbent head coach Kevin O'Connell has worked to maintain a cordial relationship with his top field general. When O'Connell officially signed on, bringing his newfangled background working under the tutelage of offensive wizard Sean McVay, it was clear the new Vikings head coach was a vast departure from Zimmer. In introductory press conferences, he spoke of aspiring to lead a team built through collaborative player and coach connections more...
Yardbarker
Mr. Falcon named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
The Falcons are not well represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Canton is reserved for those special players, and the franchise just hasn’t had many of them; after all, it is the sport’s highest honor. Claude Humphrey is the name that comes to most minds because he is the longest-tenured Falcons player to be enshrined in Canton. Deion Sanders, Tony Gonzalez, Morten Anderson, and Bobby Beathard all spent time in Atlanta but had more contributions with other organizations.
