Jared Allen Being Added to Vikings’ Ring of Honor – Here’s Why

The Falcons are not well represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Canton is reserved for those special players, and the franchise just hasn’t had many of them; after all, it is the sport’s highest honor. Claude Humphrey is the name that comes to most minds because he is the longest-tenured Falcons player to be enshrined in Canton. Deion Sanders, Tony Gonzalez, Morten Anderson, and Bobby Beathard all spent time in Atlanta but had more contributions with other organizations.

1 DAY AGO