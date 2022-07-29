ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13abc.com

45th annual Maumee Summer Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
WTOL 11

House fire in east Toledo Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference

Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
ADRIAN, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Wood County Fair opens Monday with something for everyone

When the 149th Wood County Fair opens its gates to the public Monday at 8 a.m., the barns and buildings will be full, and fair food and entertainment options will be plentiful. According to Wood County Fair Board President Kyle Culp, 4-H project numbers are up substantially and vendor spaces...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening

RIBBON CUTTING … The owners of Oncore Brewing, friends, family, and Swanton village officials participate in the ribbon cutting for the new business. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
13abc.com

Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen

NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
WAUSEON, OH
presspublications.com

Oregon Municipal Court for the week of Aug. 1, 2022

•Alexis Thomas, 346 Milford, Toledo, 180 days Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), 173 days suspended, $447 court costs and fines, assault. •Nakesha M. Phillips, 84 Birmingham Terrace, Toledo, 30 days CNO, 30 days suspended, $297 court costs and fines, unauthorized use of property. •Eric Myron Roberts, 3 Corwin, Norwalk,...
WTOL 11

2nd annual Rally BG returns to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The second annual Rally BG on Main is returning to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. The event will feature multiple free activities, including a zip line, a Ninja Warrior course, a make-your-own street sign booth, a three-on-three basketball tournament and live music and performances from a DJ, marching bands and cheer and dance teams.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hollandsfj.us

Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel

Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
mlivingnews.com

Local Senior & Birthday Discounts

No matter your age, we can all agree on one universal truth: Food always tastes better when it’s free or discounted. So if it’s your birthday, if you’re a senior diner or if you’re bringing the Grandkids along with you, we’ve put together a list of options you can treat yourself to at some Toledo-area restaurants. Taste the savings!
themirrornewspaper.com

Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
WATERVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Student Lunch Payments To Return This Year For Most Schools

School lunch payments will be returning this year due to federal funds no longer being authorized to continue paying for the meals. This system was initiated by Congress and gave authorization to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers which provided f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears

A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
MILLBURY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Faith-Based Work Camp Makes A Difference With Home Project Help

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Homeowners in Maumee and Toledo received minor renovations and updates to their homes last week through a faith-based work camp. High school students and adults volunteered for the Group Mission Trips work camp cosponsored by First Pres Maumee on July 17 through July 23 and spent their time painting homes, rebuilding decks, landscaping and making other minor renovations.
MAUMEE, OH

