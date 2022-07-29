presspublications.com
13abc.com
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
wlen.com
What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference
Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Fair opens Monday with something for everyone
When the 149th Wood County Fair opens its gates to the public Monday at 8 a.m., the barns and buildings will be full, and fair food and entertainment options will be plentiful. According to Wood County Fair Board President Kyle Culp, 4-H project numbers are up substantially and vendor spaces...
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
thevillagereporter.com
New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The owners of Oncore Brewing, friends, family, and Swanton village officials participate in the ribbon cutting for the new business. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
13abc.com
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
presspublications.com
Oregon Municipal Court for the week of Aug. 1, 2022
•Alexis Thomas, 346 Milford, Toledo, 180 days Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), 173 days suspended, $447 court costs and fines, assault. •Nakesha M. Phillips, 84 Birmingham Terrace, Toledo, 30 days CNO, 30 days suspended, $297 court costs and fines, unauthorized use of property. •Eric Myron Roberts, 3 Corwin, Norwalk,...
2nd annual Rally BG returns to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The second annual Rally BG on Main is returning to downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. The event will feature multiple free activities, including a zip line, a Ninja Warrior course, a make-your-own street sign booth, a three-on-three basketball tournament and live music and performances from a DJ, marching bands and cheer and dance teams.
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
Maumee City Schools selects interim superintendent, effective immediately
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from a related story regarding Maumee City Schools' superintendent position that aired on July 12, 2022. The Maumee City Schools Board of Education announced in a press release on Friday the district's interim superintendent selection. The change is effective immediately.
mlivingnews.com
Local Senior & Birthday Discounts
No matter your age, we can all agree on one universal truth: Food always tastes better when it’s free or discounted. So if it’s your birthday, if you’re a senior diner or if you’re bringing the Grandkids along with you, we’ve put together a list of options you can treat yourself to at some Toledo-area restaurants. Taste the savings!
themirrornewspaper.com
Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
thevillagereporter.com
Student Lunch Payments To Return This Year For Most Schools
School lunch payments will be returning this year due to federal funds no longer being authorized to continue paying for the meals. This system was initiated by Congress and gave authorization to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers which provided f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
13abc.com
Gearing up for back-to-school shopping during tax-free weekend
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
themirrornewspaper.com
Faith-Based Work Camp Makes A Difference With Home Project Help
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Homeowners in Maumee and Toledo received minor renovations and updates to their homes last week through a faith-based work camp. High school students and adults volunteered for the Group Mission Trips work camp cosponsored by First Pres Maumee on July 17 through July 23 and spent their time painting homes, rebuilding decks, landscaping and making other minor renovations.
